Despite winter weather clearing, NC school districts announce Monday closings, delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite snow moving out of the area, local school delays and closings in North Carolina have been announced for Monday due to frigid temperatures and possible slick roads.

Bladen County Schools were the first to call in a two-hour delay for its district Monday due to the weekend’s winter weather. Bladen County is just south of Fayetteville and adjacent to Cumberland County.

Here is a list of central North Carolina school systems that will be closed or have remote learning Monday:

Chatham County Schools will operate as a remote learning day for students and a remote workday for staff.

Durham Public Schools will have a remote learning day. Students and school-based staff will have online instruction. Graduation practice Monday evening is recheduled for Feb 2.

Harnett County Schools will be closed to students with an optional workday for staff.

Hoke County schools and district offices will have remote learning.

Johnston County Public Schools will be closed for all students. This includes all extracurricular activities.

Lee County Schools will operate on remote instruction.

Moore County Schools will be closed for all students with an optional teacher workday.

Orange County will have remote learning. Buildings closed, but meals will be available at the main entrance of each school from noon to 2 p.m.

Wake County Public School System will be closed. All extracurricular activities Monday are canceled.

Wayne County Schools will be closed to students with an optional workday for staff.

The following districts or schools will be delayed Monday:

Bladen County Schools on two-hour delay

Chatham Charter School for K-12 students delayed until 10 a.m. Monday

Cumberland County Schools announced a two-hour delay for students and school-based staff for Monday. Schools will start and buses will run two hours later than the normal time.

Person County Schools will be on a two-hour delay

Warren County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay

Black ice and refreezing was a concern Sunday morning and with little sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s that will trickle into Monday, some counties could decide to delay – or cancel.

When announcing Monday’s closure, Johnston County school officials said there are “many areas that have shaded roadways that are unsafe for travel, especially by our school buses.”

