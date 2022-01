On Jan. 22 at 11:07 p.m. a resident reported someone was wandering aimlessly near Dover Center Road. Officers searched the area and found the man in the lobby vestibule of the Knickerbocker Apartments. Officers recognized him as a homeless man they had dealt with earlier in the evening. The man had refused all help or courtesy rides to a bus stop or homeless shelter that officers had offered. He was again offered assistance in getting to shelter or making calls for someone to pick him up, but refused. The 36-year-old Dayton resident was eventually arrested for criminal trespassing.

