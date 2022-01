The company had previously announced the first markets to gain access to the PC app, which was expected to arrive in early 2022. However, an exact date had not yet been given. After gaining access to the beta, testers will be able to try out popular mobile games like “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” “Summoners War,” “State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration” and “Three Kingdoms Tactic,” which already reach hundreds of millions of players worldwide each month. In total, beta testers will have access to more than 25 games, Google says.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO