To install Windows 11 onto your device, you will need to follow the steps listed below:. Windows 11 is the latest and greatest operating system from Microsoft, and it's packed with new features, However, you might not be ready to install Windows 11 on your primary computer for a variety of reasons. For example, you may want to wait until Windows 11 has been widely deployed, or you might want to get more familiar with some of the new features before using them, hence the need to install it using a Virtual Machine.

SOFTWARE ・ 19 HOURS AGO