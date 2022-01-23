ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach PD Investigating After Antisemitic Flyer Found In Several Neighborhoods

By CBSMiami.com Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating after an antisemitic flyer was found in several residential neighborhoods overnight.

“There is no place for this in our community & we will do all we can to make that point clear,” tweeted Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

In an abundance of caution, Miami Beach PD said it has increased patrols in neighborhoods and religious institutions as it seeks the origin of the flyer.

Surfside reported the same flyer was found throughout the town, which is why its police department will also be stepping up patrols in the community.

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman didn’t mince words after learning of the antisemitic flyer.

“To the garbage that distributed this anti-Semitic flyer around South Florida this weekend: Your flyers DO NOT intimidate us,” he tweeted.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stood in solidarity with her fellow local leaders, tweeting, in part, “all acts of hatred and bigotry cut especially close to my heart.”

Similar flyers have been found in other parts of the country .

Residents are asked to contact their local law enforcement agencies if they have any information on who may have distributed the flyer.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

