ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool edge closer to City, Chelsea back to winning ways

By Martyn Herman
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOnyA_0dtcO9Tv00
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 23, 2022 Liverpool's Fabinho celebrates scoring their third goal with Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Liverpool took advantage of Manchester City's dropped points with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday, taking a small bite out of City's commanding lead of the Premier League.

It was far from vintage form for Liverpool who led 2-0 after a dominant first half but needed a late penalty by Fabinho to quell a stirring Palace fightback at Selhurst Park.

Third-placed Chelsea got back to winning ways with a 2-0 home victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge with an exquisite strike by Hakim Ziyech setting them on their way to a first victory in five league games.

Manchester City were denied a 13th successive league win on Saturday in a 1-1 draw at Southampton and now lead Liverpool by nine points having played a game more.

Chelsea are 10 behind City but have played a game more.

Arsenal missed an opportunity to move into the top four as they drew 0-0 at home to bottom club Burnley.

Leicester City drew 1-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion -- Danny Welbeck's late equaliser earning ninth-placed Brighton a 12th draw of the season.

Goals by Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put Liverpool in charge at Selhurst Park.

But Palace grew in belief after the break and when Odsonne Edouard tapped in after 55 minutes they looked capable of salvaging something until a controversial late penalty awarded when Diogo Jota collided with Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

"A big three points today for us, really big," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said, although he played down the significance of the win in the title race.

"The distance is too far to talk about it but we don't have to. We just need to win football matches. Each Premier League game is difficult like we saw today," Klopp said.

Chelsea recorded a third win this month against Tottenham, including two in the League Cup semi-final, to get back on track after a worrying slump in league form.

They were far too good for the visitors but had to wait until Ziyech's superb curled effort two minutes after the restart to go ahead. Thiago Silva made it 2-0 shortly after and Chelsea could have won by more.

Harry Kane did have a first-half goal disallowed for Tottenham but they surrendered their unbeaten league record under Antonio Conte in rather tame fashion.

"We were working extremely hard for it and it was a tough match," said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who was celebrating one year in charge of the club. "The effort was outstanding and it was a deserved win.

"It is so hard to create chances against them but we were relentless and kept on believing."

While Tottenham have slipped to seventh with 36 points, they have games in hand over all the teams battling for fourth spot.

Arsenal edged above them on goal difference but were disappointing as they could find now way past Burnley.

"To win this match you need to have a different level of quality," said manager Mikel Arteta, whose side were booed off at the end and have endured a disappointing January.

The Premier League now takes a two-week winter break with the focus switching to the transfer window that closes on Jan. 31. Action resumes on Feb. 5.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
CityXtra

Manchester City Face Competition From Premier League Rivals Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United in Race for Brazil Sensation

Since the significant investment from the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, Manchester City's youth academy has become a fruitful asset to the club. Whether it be from homegrown players making their way up into the first team, or players bought in and resold for profit, the club's utilisation of young talent has become paramount to it's long term sustainability.
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Danny Welbeck
Person
Vicente Guaita
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
The Independent

Eight fans killed in crush outside Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon

At least eight fans were killed and 38 people injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 match in the Africa Cup of Nations, the government said in a statement.Images shared on social media, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate before the game against Comoros. According to eyewitness reports, people were “trampled” upon as fans forced their way into the stadium. Children are also believed to be among those involved in the tragedy with others adding that the struggle began when stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing...
UEFA
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#League Cup#The Premier League#Palace#Arsenal#Tottenham
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial on verge of Sevilla loan move after Spaniards strike agreement with Manchester United

Anthony Martial is on the verge of joining Sevilla on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.An agreement between the two clubs is understood to have been reached, with Sevilla prepared to cover Martial’s wages for the remainder of the campaign.The deal does not include either a loan fee or an option to buy and is subject to Martial completing a medical.The 26-year-old will fly to Seville later today and has been eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford after becoming frustrated with a lack of first team opportunities this season.Martial informed Ralf Rangnick last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Christian Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We know it’s not over’: Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain their intensity

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted the title race is not over and is determined to make sure Manchester City maintain their intensity.Premier League leaders City dropped points for the first time since October on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at SouthamptonThe result ended the champions’ run of 12 successive victories and allowed second-placed Liverpool who have game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come, to cut their advantage to nine points.De Bruyne told City TV: “Obviously the schedule in December is a lot of games following each and we managed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Senegal accused of putting result ahead of Sadio Mane’s safety in Afcon clash

Senegal have been accused of “putting results ahead of safety” after Sadio Mane was forced off with a head injury in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Cape Verde.The Liverpool forward received treatment after a collision with goalkeeper Vozinha, who was taken off on a stretcher after being shown a red card, and played on despite appearing to be initially knocked out.But after scoring the opening goal 10 minutes later, the 29-year-old lay down on the pitch holding his head and had to be helped off and eventually substituted.Headway deputy chief executive Luke Griggs said Mane’s team and...
FIFA
The Independent

Middlesbrough club doctor helps save fan’s life at game for second time this season

A football team’s doctor has helped to save a second fan’s life after they fell ill while watching a match.Play was stopped for nine minutes at the Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Championship match at Ewood Park after a home supporter needed urgent medical attention.Physios from the away team joined Boro team doctor Dr Tom Prichard, an Accident and Emergency consultant, in racing to the scene of the incident in the Jack Walker stand, near the Middlesbrough dug out.Earlier this season, Dr Prichard raced to save a fan’s life at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park ground, where he is a season...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

293K+
Followers
273K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy