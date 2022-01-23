ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Peasants Deli & Market ready to open its doors in Solvang

By Reed Harmon
 4 days ago

SOLVANG, Calif. - Peasants Feast in Solvang opened its door at the beginning of the pandemic.

It quickly forced them to keep their dining room doors closed but the kitchen stayed open.

For eight months, nobody stepped foot into the restaurant, since all of the meals served were slid into to-go boxes for the lines of cars outside the restaurant.

But because of the continued success of Peasants Feast and the now two hour waits you would see on the weekends, Chef Michael Cherney is getting ready to open another spot just across the street.

Peasants Deli & Market will be open to the public Thursday, Jan. 27.

The deli will be serving sandwiches filled with local meats and produce and other products around the store all locally bought.

Cherney has done a couple of pop-up shops this past week to showcase just a couple of sandwiches to hear reviews and feedback, but the final recipes are ready to roll.

Amazon celebrates Oxnard location with community

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

