SOLVANG, Calif. - Peasants Feast in Solvang opened its door at the beginning of the pandemic.

It quickly forced them to keep their dining room doors closed but the kitchen stayed open.

For eight months, nobody stepped foot into the restaurant, since all of the meals served were slid into to-go boxes for the lines of cars outside the restaurant.

But because of the continued success of Peasants Feast and the now two hour waits you would see on the weekends, Chef Michael Cherney is getting ready to open another spot just across the street.

Peasants Deli & Market will be open to the public Thursday, Jan. 27.

The deli will be serving sandwiches filled with local meats and produce and other products around the store all locally bought.

Cherney has done a couple of pop-up shops this past week to showcase just a couple of sandwiches to hear reviews and feedback, but the final recipes are ready to roll.

The post Peasants Deli & Market ready to open its doors in Solvang appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .