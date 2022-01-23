ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Lou Anarumo will interview for Giants' head coach vacancy

 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will get a chance to interview for a head coach job with the New York Giants.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the news the morning after Anarumo’s defense stifled the Tennessee Titans offense in Cincinnati’s divisional-round triumph, sending the Bengals to the AFC title game.

This one felt like a matter of time for Anarumo, who has put on a clinic this season while his defense often helped prop up the offense’s downswings. More importantly, his vision and schematic approach over two years of rebuilding has fully paid off.

Like offensive coordinator Brian Callahan’s opportunity with the Denver Broncos, the Giants are a predictable spot for Anarumo because he has past experience there on the coaching staff.

Should Anarumo leave the Bengals, line coach Marion Hobby or linebackers coach Al Golden would be obvious in-house replacements.

