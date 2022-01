Wheeling, W. Va. - The month of January has been a road heavy stretch for the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (5-13, 4-8), having had to play four of their last five games on the road. They will continue that stretch on Wednesday when they hit the road once again to take on West Virginia Wesleyan at 7:30 pm. This will be the final road game of January for the Cardinals, and they look to end the stretch with momentum on their side.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO