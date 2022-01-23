ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe killers: Here are the countries that moved to outlaw crypto in the past year

By David Attlee
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Pakistan’s Sindh High Court held a hearing on the legal status of digital currencies that might lead an outright ban of cryptocurrency trading combined with penalties against crypto exchanges. Several days later, the Central Bank of Russia called for a ban on both crypto trading and mining operations. Both...

fox5ny.com

Crypto winter: What is it and is it here?

NEW YORK - If you are not a longtime follower of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin you might not be familiar with the term crypto winter but it can send chills down the backs of investors. The term refers to a sharp drop in the value of cryptocurrencies and a long drop-off...
MARKETS
AFP

IMF urges El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender

The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The small Central American nation in September became the first country in the world to embrace the digital money, allowing consumers to use it in all transactions, alongside the US dollar. The call by the Washington-based crisis lender came as the cryptocurrency dropped in value amid wider volatility on Wall Street in recent days, undoing much of the gains it had made during a record-setting climb in value last year. The IMF staff had previously called on El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to reconsider putting bitcoin at the center of his country's finances.
WORLD
zycrypto.com

To Ban Or Not To Ban: 51 Countries Remain ‘Crypto-Ignorant’

We’ve recently witnessed the “up-is-down, down-is up” ideology from various countries/nations. But why? Why would some of these 50 nations prohibit citizens from investing and living more comfortably with their investments? As an example, some countries are leaving their people no options to invest, painting the crypto-verse as a negative than a powerful source for pre-paid phone calls, utilities, and more.
CURRENCIES
Money Morning

Move In and Buy This Crypto Immediately

This week, I've got a coin on my radar that I think every single crypto investor needs to be in. There's an incredible opportunity to buy right now, of course, but there's a way investors can earn "interest" of a sort on this token, too. We all know interest rates...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godwin Emefiele
MySanAntonio

Bank of Russia seeks to outlaw mining and trading of crypto

The central bank of Russia, the third-biggest crypto mining nation in the world, proposed a blanket ban on the use and creation of all cryptocurrencies domestically. Cryptocurrencies bear the hallmarks of a pyramid scheme and undermine the sovereignty of monetary policy, posing a threat to the Russian financial system, the central bank said in a report published Thursday.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Was 2021 the best year for Cryptos?

The cryptocurrency market has been booming since the post-pandemic period. The digital coin was first available in the financial world with the inception of bitcoin back in 2009. At the time, no one knew the potential of the currency and the future it held. Over the years, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies became popular amongst most investors as a major piece of trading.
MARKETS
