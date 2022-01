Bull is ending with season 6. CBS, and the show's star Michael Weatherly, confirmed the news on Tuesday in separate statements. "Hello all! It's been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish… Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!" the actor, 53, wrote in a two-part message on Twitter.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO