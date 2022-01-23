ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT Indian Civil Aviation is investigating two IndiGo planes involved in a breach of separation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo IndiGo planes avert mid-air collision over Bengaluru airport. Two IndiGo planes averted a mid-air collision over the Bengaluru airport just after their take-off on the morning of January 9,...

CBS LA

Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for trying to reach the cockpit of a plane taxiing at LAX and assaulting the flight attendant who tried to stop him. Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $20,132 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a count of interference with flight crew members and flight attendant. According to federal prosecutors, Dominguez was a passenger on United Airlines flight 5365, which was being operated by SkyWest Airlines, that was taking off from Los Angeles and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

British Airways plane door ripped off in Cape Town

The door of a British Airways plane has been ripped from the fuselage after it arrived at Cape Town from London Heathrow.The Boeing 777 had flown the 6,000-mile journey on schedule, and all passengers and crew had disembarked when the incident happened. No one was hurt.The aircraft was about to be towed from the stand at the South African airport to a remote stand to be parked for the day.It was pushed back from the stand with the airbridge still attached to the “L2” door – the second on the left-hand side of the plane, used for boarding.Pictures on social...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Two IndiGo Flights Avoid Mid-Air Collision In Bangalore

Earlier this month, two IndiGo flights came close to experiencing a mid-air collision after departing Bangalore. The jets had been cleared to depart on parallel runways, and risked converging had it not been for an intervention from an approach radar controller. The flights involved. Reports have emerged of a near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

Flying car gets authorization from civil aviation regulators

In the sky above the Slovakian capital Bratislava the AirCar stretches its wings. Its wings are fully retractable and it currently has a 160HP BMW engine with fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute. The dual-mode car-aircraft has already ticked off a list of achievements: its done more than 70 hours of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China and US in race to salvage ‘flying computer’ fighter jet

The US army is racing to retrieve its sunken F-35C fighter jet that crashed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea during a “landing mishap” earlier this week.Experts say the US will face a major setback in the race between the world’s two superpowers if China finds the jet first.The fighter jet was flying over the international waters of the South China Sea, which Beijing claims as its own territory, when it crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.The navy in a statement on Tuesday said the mishap occurred during “routine operations” and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Dramatic images and video show Navy stealth fighter jet crashing into ocean

Pictures and video footage have emerged showing the moments before and after a US Navy fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, the plane – an F-35C stealth fighter – approaches the landing deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, during a routine operation. The footage shows the plane coming in to land and then disappearing from view with a bang, but the clip cuts off before the crash itself can be seen.Still images are also circulating showing the plane...
MILITARY

