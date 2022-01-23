Fire and vandalism at Tucson school, investigation underway

Editor's Note: Jordan Krause's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this story.

An investigation is underway following a fire at the Tucson Country Day Charter School Saturday evening.

Four of the school's vans were completely destroyed by the fire. Explicit graffiti was also found all over campus walls.

"It's a punch in the gut," Jordan Krause, the principal of the school, said. "My heart breaks for them to take out what's on their heart and mind this way,"

On Sunday morning members of the school community gathered to help clean up the graffiti.

"It was really great to see all the people," Linda Taylor, a community member said. "That just goes to show you how much people care about this school, love this school."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

