ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship by US judge

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6UJS_0dtcM2EQ00

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami sailed to the Bahamas instead after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

Passengers told news outlets that they’ll be taken by ferry to a South Florida port Sunday. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.

The ship was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

IRS tips to get your tax refund fastest

The lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against the ship under a maritime procedure that allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts. The complaint says Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for owing $4.6 million in fuel.

Crystal Cruises announced earlier this week that it was suspending operations through late April. Besides Crystal Symphony, it has two other ships currently cruising, which end their voyages on Jan. 30 in Aruba and on Feb. 4 in Argentina.

“Suspending operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward,” said the company in a statement earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Were proper safety measures taken to secure 100 monkeys involved in Central PA crash?

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions linger concerning a central Pennsylvania crash involving a cargo trailer hauling 100 monkeys. The crash happened Friday near Danville and we are learning more about the concerns surrounding these monkeys. The monkeys came from Africa and were headed to a CDC-approved quarantine facility. But the big question many have: […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

All Pa. counties sign on to $26 billion global opioid settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the last year alone, an average of 14 Pennsylvanians died a day from an overdose, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. So, how is the Commonwealth responding? As of Jan. 27, all 67 counties in the state have agreed to join an opioid settlement that would bring up to $232 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WBRE

Police: Michigan man goes on robbery spree in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Michigan is facing burglary charges after police say he and his kidnapped daughter drove a van into a car dealership, stole a car, then robbed a bank in Union County. On January 15 around 6:00 in the morning, police were called to the First National Bank […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pa. passes 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19

Pennsylvania's first two "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 were announced in March 2020. Since then, the state has had more than two million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and on Thursday, it surpassed 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Crystal Cruises#Ships#Ap#Crystal Symphony#A U S Marshal#Star Cruises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Country
Argentina
WBRE

Fugitive arrested in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fugitive was arrested in Lackawanna County on Tuesday. According to a release from state police, 21-year-old Tyler Voglino was apprehended by police when they performed a stranded motorist check on a vehicle on I-380 in North Covington Township. During the process of the check, officers discovered Voglino to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man scalded with oil, beat with frying pan in Lackawanna County

THORNHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man sustained serious injuries after having hot oil thrown at him and being beaten with a frying pan, according to state police. According to police, there were reports of a disturbance at a home in Country Club Estates on Sunday just before midnight. When police arrived, the victim […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Baby formula shortage raising concerns across the nation

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A shortage of baby formula is hitting grocery stores across the nation. The Shoprite in Stroudsburg had some empty shelves for formula. The Infant Nutrition Council of America addressed the concerns on its website stating: Members of the Infant Nutrition Council of America want to reassure parents and caregivers that […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania court has a dozen congressional maps to review

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A statewide court has at least a dozen different proposed maps of Pennsylvania’s congressional district boundaries to consider when hearings begin Thursday, now that Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers appear hopelessly deadlocked. The state court system put the documents online on Wednesday. The deadline to submit plans was Monday. Hearings are […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy