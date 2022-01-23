ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You Wont Be Alone’ Is a Gory, Gorgeous Sundance Horror Hit About a Body-Swapping Witch

By Laura Bradley
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strange kind of poetry lies in the bloody, scratched-up heart of Goran Stolevski’s You Won’t Be Alone. The folk horror film about a young witch, which premiered Saturday at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, unfolds in broken language and cautious gestures punctuated by staccato slaps—the kind of callousness that can...

www.thedailybeast.com

