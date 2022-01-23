Snowy Sunday Morning

An Air Stagnation Advisory continues through Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. for central Douglas County and nearby areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air may lead to deteriorating air quality. That is likely especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO