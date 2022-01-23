Snowy Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a GALE WARNING for Saturday morning from 1 am to 1pm:. …GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY…. WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft possible. WHERE…Portions...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is very cold with dry skies. However, several inches of snow fell last night in central and north-central New Mexico, so the roads are wet in spots, as well as snow-packed and icy. There has been some patchy fog near Santa Fe to Las Vegas, but it hasn’t been causing any issues.
An Air Stagnation Advisory continues through Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. for central Douglas County and nearby areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air may lead to deteriorating air quality. That is likely especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken.
Comments / 0