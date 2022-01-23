Our View: Leadership: Biden had wins in his first year

Americans got financial support from Democrats and President Joe Biden in March of 2021 at the height of the pandemic when the Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan Act, that provided taxpayers and their dependents with $1,400 each.

Not one Republican voted for it.

While Biden had negotiated with Republicans for months to come up with a bipartisan deal, the GOP proposal was not even one half, and started at about one third of the Biden plan.

The payments set off a buying spree on everything from new lawnmowers to home improvements. Retail sales soared 19% in 2021 and 17% in the last three months. Gross Domestic Product was in the 6% range all year, twice the usual level, before the new virus mutations created restrictions again later in the year.

The unemployment rate continues at historic lows in the 4% range and families were supported with $300 a month checks to help pay for day care until those ended in December. Health insurance rates for the uninsured were lowered by double digits via the Obamacare marketplace sites, giving access to health care to millions of Americans.

Biden removed steel tariffs imposed on European steel coming to the U.S. In return, the Europeans removed tariffs on Kentucky bourbon, Levi’s jeans and Harley Davidson motorcycles. And while Biden didn’t remove all tariffs on all steel, the strategic action lowered steel costs for such businesses as auto manufacturing while still supporting the domestic steel industry.

The Democratic administration removed and rejected ethanol waivers given to the oil industry that reduced demand for ethanol and the corn from which it is made by 4 billion gallons of ethanol and $1.4 billion bushels of corn.

While Biden gets criticized for inflation, that has more to do with people having money to spend and spending it, and the high cost of goods coming from China that face tariffs. Wages have risen by 4% to 5% over 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a much stronger showing than years before.

The administration has started anti-competitive investigations into the monopolistic meat packing industry and delivered aid to small farmers and ranchers.

Critics say the country is more polarized than ever, but it’s hard to blame Biden for that. His major achievement of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill was something the previous two presidents could not accomplish. He’s given Republicans every opportunity to be at the table, and they have mostly refused.

The U.S. finally will have a year without a war as Biden acted forcefully by pulling troops out of Afghanistan. And yes, there were mistakes made, but the U.S. is still getting Americans and friendly Afghans out of the war torn country and relocating the refugees to American cities.

Other critics say Biden was naïve in thinking the pandemic was going to be over by this summer, and 70% of Americans were going to be vaccinated by July 4. Both criticisms are legitimate, but he has deployed the Defense Procurement Act faster than his predecessor to shore up medical supply shortages.

And finally, Americans don’t have to worry about the stability of their president every day, wondering what crazy thing he will say or do next. Biden has restored dignity to the office and normalcy to running the federal government. He admits mistakes when he makes them and vows to improve.

The facts lead us to the conclusion that the president had a good first year.