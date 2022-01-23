ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

CONTROVERSY: Palm Beach Schools Boundary Meeting Set

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago

At Issue: Boundary For Brand New Elementary School Near Military and Potomac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MCKH_0dtcLGT800
Rendering of new Boca Raton-area Elementary School, known as 05-C, being built at Military Trail and Potomac. Some parents are upset with the zoning proposals determining which students will attend this school.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District Advisory Boundary Committee meeting — which is expected to be a meeting full of controversy and drama — is now set for Thursday, January 27th. The meeting will be entirely virtual.

At issue: a redistricting of schools to make way for a new elementary school at Military Trail and Potomac. Known as Elementary School 05-C, the school is set to open in August, 2022 — just eight months from now. It will receive a “real” name over the next several months.

Several parents, instead of being ecstatic over a brand new school that will alleviate overcrowding at other elementary schools, are instead upset that too many children from “gated communities” will remain at Calusa Elementary. Calusa is a school with a stellar reputation and a full-time gifted program. The parents argue that the boundary committee is favoring those who live in homes — largely in gated communities and country clubs. We note that renters do not directly pay property tax which funds schools and programs.

Elementary 05-C will also alleviate overcrowding at other elementary schools, including Whispering Pines, Sunrise Park, and Del Prado. All, over the past several years, have seen projections that push enrollment well over 100 percent of capacity.

The meeting, per Palm Beach County School District Policy, is only required to allow 30 minutes of public comment. It is unclear if that limit will be exceeded. The meeting is set for 4:30. Information about logging in and requesting time to speak can be found here .

The article CONTROVERSY: Palm Beach Schools Boundary Meeting Set appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

St. Andrews County Club Sues Dead Homeowner For Not Paying Membership Dues

Boca Raton Country Club Says Woman Owes $94K, Even Though She’s Dead. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Don’t die without fully paying up your membership dues to St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton — that’s the message the country club is sending a […] The article St. Andrews County Club Sues Dead Homeowner For Not Paying Membership Dues appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

B’NAI TORAH BOCA: Parents Livid Over New COVID-19 Policies

CONSERVATIVE SYNAGOGUE PROMOTES “NATURAL IMMUNITY.” PARENT: “They Sent An Email That Proves They Do Not Understand COVID…” SCHOOL: “When We Receive News Of Classroom Exposure, We Will Require All Children Who Have NOT Had COVID-19 To Be Picked Up Immediately…” BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […] The article B’NAI TORAH BOCA: Parents Livid Over New COVID-19 Policies appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Sick At West Boca High, Dead In An Area Walmart, Fall At Morikami Museum

You Heard Sirens On Tuesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overdose at West Boca Raton Community High School, a hard fall at Morikami museum, and a dead person in an area Walmart all led to calls for […] The article SIRENS: Sick At West Boca High, Dead In An Area Walmart, Fall At Morikami Museum appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Now 11,048 COVID-19 Cases Logged In Palm Beach County Schools

Sunday Florida Death Count: 69 Killed By COVID. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District just crossed the 11,000 COVID case mark, logging 11,048 cases since the school year began. The number seems unfathomable based on previous case counts. The […] The article Now 11,048 COVID-19 Cases Logged In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Boca Raton, FL
Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Expect Traffic Problems

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists: part of I-95 is going to shut completely in the days ahead. From FDOT: “I-95 southbound lanes at Glades Road will be closed to traffic overnight, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., […] The article I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Expect Traffic Problems appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RECORD SETTING COLD COMING: National Weather Service Issues Advisory…

If You Think Florida Is Hot As Hell In The Summer, Hell May Be About To Freeze Over… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The weather heading to South Florida this weekend will be record setting, as temperatures plunge into the 30s, and may hit […] The article RECORD SETTING COLD COMING: National Weather Service Issues Advisory… appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Tuscany Delray, Trauma At Olympic Heights High, Fire At Walmart

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Death in Tuscany in Delray Beach, the report of a fire at an area Walmart, a traumatic injury at Olympic Heights High School, and two I-95 crashes north […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Tuscany Delray, Trauma At Olympic Heights High, Fire At Walmart appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVERUP? Boynton Beach City Manager Now Center Over Handling Of Dead Teen

Claims She Is Powerless To Do Anything About Police Officer Invoking “Marsy’s Law” After Chasing Teen Who Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boynton Beach City Manager Wednesday released a memo to the public, explaining what she can and can not do when […] The article COVERUP? Boynton Beach City Manager Now Center Over Handling Of Dead Teen appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Metrodesk Media#Calusa Elementary#Whispering Pines
BOCANEWSNOW

BODY COUNT GROWS: Florida Loses Another 61 To COVID-19 On Monday

As DeSantis Battles Biden Over Monoclonal Approval, Florida’s Death Count Rises. Why Not Focus On Prevention? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to complain over the Biden Administration’s decision to rescind approval for monoclonal antibody treatments — instead of […] The article BODY COUNT GROWS: Florida Loses Another 61 To COVID-19 On Monday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

Mask Mandate Extended For Palm Beach County Schools

Employees, Visitors Required To Wear Masks In School Buildings. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District is extending its mask mandate for employees and visitors to school buildings. This includes all teachers. Students continue to be encouraged to wear masks, […] The article Mask Mandate Extended For Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Casa D’Angelo Boca Raton Warned By Health Inspector

Rare Warning For Long Running Restaurant… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo Boca Raton is considered one of the most stable restaurants in the area, but even it couldn’t escape the wrath of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector issued […] The article Casa D’Angelo Boca Raton Warned By Health Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Animal Bite In Boca Raton, Overdose In Delray, Critical Crash Near Publix

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An animal bite in Boca Raton, an overdose in Delray Beach, and a critical car crash near an area Publix required the professional services of rescuers on Sunday. […] The article SIRENS: Animal Bite In Boca Raton, Overdose In Delray, Critical Crash Near Publix appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Bridges Hit By Car Burglars, Latest Along Lyons To Be Targeted

Back Gate Open. Easy Access In, Out. Homeowners Livid. The Oaks And Mizner Country Club Spent Big Bucks On Security, Leaving Neighboring Communities As Easy Targets… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just days after a car theft and several car burglaries in the high-end […] The article Boca Bridges Hit By Car Burglars, Latest Along Lyons To Be Targeted appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Delray Apartment Fire, Trauma At West Boca High, Unconscious At Home Depot Boca

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two incidents at West Boca Raton Community High, a reported apartment fire in Delray Beach, and an unconscious person at Home Depot in West Boca Raton all led […] The article SIRENS: Delray Apartment Fire, Trauma At West Boca High, Unconscious At Home Depot Boca appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RECORD SET: Palm Beach Schools Log 10,000 COVID-19 Cases

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District has now recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases during the 2021-2022 school year. The case count is more than three times the number of cases recorded during the entire 2020-2021 school year. The […] The article RECORD SET: Palm Beach Schools Log 10,000 COVID-19 Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another 66 Die From COVID In Florida As Palm Beach Schools Report 10,538 Cases

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that another 66 people died from COVID-19 in Florida hospitals on Wednesday. The deaths come as the Palm Beach County School Districts that 10,538 students and employees have now […] The article Another 66 Die From COVID In Florida As Palm Beach Schools Report 10,538 Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Car Fire On I-95, Chemical Hazard At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago, Fight In Canyon Isles

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A chemical problem at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago, a carbon monoxide alarm at Trump National in Jupiter, a fight in Canyon Springs, and a car fire on I-95 all required […] The article SIRENS: Car Fire On I-95, Chemical Hazard At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago, Fight In Canyon Isles appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At Walmart, Crash On Glades, Fight In Delray Beach

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning fight in Delray Beach, an intoxicated person at Walmart, and a crash involving a pedestrian or a motorcycle all required emergency responders. The following is […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At Walmart, Crash On Glades, Fight In Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Assault In Boca Dunes, Hard Fall In Boca Raton Publix, Trauma In St. Andrews

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An assault in Boca Dunes, trauma at St. Andrews, and a hard fall at a Publix in Boca Raton were all part of the day for EMS and […] The article SIRENS: Assault In Boca Dunes, Hard Fall In Boca Raton Publix, Trauma In St. Andrews appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Huge Drop In New COVID Cases, But 66 Died On Tuesday

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — At least 66 people died from COVID-19 in a Florida hospital on Tuesday, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services. HHS also reports that 2,199 adults and 96 children, under age 18, were admitted to […] The article FLORIDA: Huge Drop In New COVID Cases, But 66 Died On Tuesday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy