ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Hospital charges $847 ‘facility fee’ for telehealth visit

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rob Low
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyhJf_0dtcLDox00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — When Brittany Tesso received a doctor’s bill from Children’s Hospital Colorado for $676.86 after a panel of doctors observed her son for two hours to see if he needed speech therapy, she thought the amount was extreme, but she paid it.

Lawsuit: Amputation could’ve been avoided if Tennessee hospital provided interpreter

But when she got a separate bill two weeks later for $847.35, she was speechless.

“I can tell you right now I would’ve gone elsewhere if they had told me there was an $850 fee, essentially for a Zoom call,” Tesso said.

Her 3-year-old son’s appointment was virtual, a telehealth visit conducted from their home computer, yet she was told the $847.35 bill was a “facility fee.”

How long does omicron last on surfaces and in the air?

“I was like, ‘Facility fee? I didn’t go to your facility. I was at home and as far as I could tell some of the doctors were at home too.’ And she said, ‘Well, we charge the same whether you come to the facility or it’s a telehealth appointment,'” Tesso said.

Tesso isn’t the only one hit with a bill like this. Michael Kark was charged a $503 facility fee after his son went to see a doctor, not at Children’s Hospital Colorado but in a medical practice building owned by Children’s Hospital Colorado. Nexstar’s KDVR heard from another 20 people with similar stories.

“This sounds like essentially gouging,” said Adam Fox, deputy director at the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative. “It’s really charging for a facility, i.e the hospital, which they are not even accessing.”

Fox said consumers don’t have any real recourse because there are no regulations in Colorado when it comes to facility fees charged by hospitals.

What causes brain fog after COVID? New study may have an answer

“I think it’s pretty sad and pathetic,” Tesso said. “State lawmakers could really get in front of this. … You know they’re not allowed to do surprise bills, but I believe that’s what this is. It’s 100% a surprise bill.”

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean said he’s working on legislation that would bring greater transparency to patient billing, although his measure specifically addresses hospital provider fees at the moment, not facility fees.

Children’s Hospital Colorado did not address why it felt it was appropriate to charge an $847 facility fee for a virtual visit or how it arrived at that amount. In a statement, the hospital told KDVR:

This is not exclusively a Children’s Colorado issue, and we suggest that you speak to other providers, insurers and legislators to provide a broader perspective on the system that governs how we all operate. We want affordable and accessible care for all of our patients, and we continually look at our own practices to see where we can adjust and improve while at the same time we work to build a functioning system of care for kids.

We agree that insurance coverage, healthcare fees and health costs in general can be confusing and frustrating to navigate, and don’t always make sense. To that end, we continue to advocate for state and federal policies that address healthcare consumer cost concerns through more affordable and accessible insurance coverage and hospital and provider price transparency, while also defending children’s access to care and the unique needs of a pediatric hospital.

Children’s Hospital Colorado
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Ballad Health facing COVID, staffing crisis as vaccine deadline looms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Record COVID-19 hospitalizations and staffing shortages have hit Ballad Health — and patients — hard just two weeks before 1,000-plus unvaccinated employees who haven’t applied for exemptions are supposed to have gotten their first dose. CEO Alan Levine and other Ballad leaders described the mounting crisis in stark terms at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations once again top records

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another record COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the health system, 436 patients remain hospitalized within its facilities spanning across a 21-county service area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. This is an increase of nine patients since Wednesday and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
WJHL

Ballad’s COVID hospitalizations reach new record with 427 patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported Wednesday that the system reached a new peak amid the Omicron surge — 427 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with the virus in its facilities. The record tops previous highs seen during the Delta surge in September 2021, which saw 413 and 408 COVID-19 patients on Sept. 8 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Nearly 1,000 Ballad staff unvaxxed with deadline 15 days away

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even though they’ve put off by 15 days a federal deadline for employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or face termination, Ballad Health leaders are highly concerned as nearly 1,000 unvaccinated employees haven’t yet sought religious or medical exemptions. “One of the key critical CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

5 new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia | Case rate near record

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Another five COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Southwest Virginia by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) along with 887 new cases. The rural nine-county region remains near its record seven-day case rate, though it dropped slightly from Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 “community spread rate” […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia receives ‘F’ in 20th annual ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report for policies to reduce tobacco use

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia earned four failing grades in the American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, which revealed that the Commonwealth is lagging when it comes to passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes. The American Lung Association says the “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Telehealth#Aurora#Omicron#Nexstar#Covid#State
WJHL

Bill ending unexpected medical billing in Tenn. passes Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bill co-sponsored by a local state senator has passed unanimously in the state Senate. Senate Bill 0001 effectively would end surprise medical billing in Tennessee. SB0001 passed in the Tennessee Senate on Thursday and is now awaiting transmission to the state House of Representatives. The bill was co-sponsored by Sen. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Johnson County EMS to buy new ambulance with state grant money

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development have announced block grants to assist communities with infrastructure improvements. Johnson County will receive nearly $300,000 to improve its emergency services. Johnson County EMS Director Brad Gentry said the money will go towards buying a new ambulance and […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

ETSU alumna named Tennessee’s Board of Pharmacy Executive Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Pharmacy announced Tuesday that Dr. Lucy A. Shell, a graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, was named the board’s executive director. According to a release, Shell served on the Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA) for seven years, including a role as its Director […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s 7-day COVID case rate up 25% last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After reaching a record high, Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 case rate continued to push further into record territory last week. The seven-county region also surpassed 2,000 total deaths during the week and has maintained a significantly higher COVID death rate during the month of January than the state’s. The seven-county region reported […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WJHL

Area schools relying heavily on substitutes as staff shortages persist

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools were forced to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of staff and students, caused partially by COVID-19. “Yesterday it became very obvious to us that we didn’t have a choice,” Assistant Director of Greeneville City Schools Beverly Miller said on a Zoom call […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy