Increased COVID-19 concerns postpone first candlelight concert in Wilton, of current entertainment season

“I’ve spent most of my career working with NBCUniversal and I was lucky to have my first series regular role on ‘Parks,’ which continues to be beloved by a dedicated fan base,” Retta said. “It was a love for Donna Meagle that motivated Marti Noxon’s preteen daughter to encourage her mom to put me on ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.’ ‘Girlfriends’ allowed me to do drama, which in turn allowed Jenna Bans to see me as Ruby Hill, giving me one of my favorite roles yet. Plus, I have a forever love for Grace Wu, who gave me my first industry meeting after seeing me do stand-up at the Hollywood Improv all those years ago. It’s a cozy and familiar place for me.”

