A school superintendent in western Pa. who was fired amid controversy after 2 DUIs is now in line for the top job at another school district. As KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports, former West Mifflin Superintendent Daniel Castagna, who was later charged with a third DUI, is up for a new job as acting superintendent in the Woodland Hills School District. Both districts are in Allegheny County.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO