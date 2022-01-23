ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS tips to get your tax refund fastest

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEgSM_0dtcKrw800

(NEXSTAR) – It’s nearly that time of year again, when we cross our fingers and hope to get money back after filing our taxes – and for those owed money, the IRS has some pointers when it comes to speedy refunds.

The majority of Americans are already using direct deposit to get their refunds, but, if you aren’t, the IRS calls it the “best and fastest way to get your tax refund.”

If you’re using tax software, just select direct deposit as the refund method and enter your bank account and routing numbers. If you’re unsure where to find that information, you can look at a paper check, which will have your routing number on the bottom left and account number on the bottom right. You can also check your online back account info or call the bank for help.

Why you should wait to file taxes if you received child tax credits

If you have a prepaid debit card you may be able to send the money directly to it, but you’ll need to check with the financial institution to make sure you have the correct routing and account info.

For those taxpayers who don’t have a bank account, the IRS encourages people to visit the FDIC website , Veterans Benefits Banking Program or the National Credit Union Administration for help opening an online account.

To make the refund process even faster, file your taxes electronically and select direct deposit for the refund. The IRS says nine out of 10 refunds are issued in less than 21 days when the entire process is done electronically.

Doing so may be vital this year as it’s still unclear how the explosion of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant will affect the IRS workers tasked with processing returns.

The IRS also notes that filing a complete and accurate return will help streamline the process. Taxpayers are encouraged to check IRS.gov for the latest on questions around advance payments of the Child Tax Credit, claiming a Recovery Rebate Credit for missing stimulus money and other issues.

Antsy and just can’t wait to see that larger number in your account? You can always check the progress of the refund using the IRS Where’s My Refund tool.

Tax season begins two weeks early

This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding authorization from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Avoiding a paper tax return will be more than important than ever this year to avert processing delays, Rettig said. He urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically and to get their refunds by direct deposit.

Tax refunds could be delayed in 2022. Here’s why

It is also import for taxpayers who received a COVID-19 relief Economic Impact Payment last year or who got an advance Child Tax Credit payment to make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid processing delays, Rettig said.

The IRS will send letters to recipients of the impact payments and the advance Child Tax Credit payments and taxpayers can also check for the amounts they received on the website IRS.gov.

The deadline for tax returns to be filed is Monday, April 18 this year, three days later than the normal April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of a Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

April 18 is the deadline for filing tax returns or requesting an extension. which gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file their returns for 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man scalded with oil, beat with frying pan in Lackawanna County

THORNHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man sustained serious injuries after having hot oil thrown at him and being beaten with a frying pan, according to state police. According to police, there were reports of a disturbance at a home in Country Club Estates on Sunday just before midnight. When police arrived, the victim […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
AL.com

Are you eligible for $1,400 stimulus payment in 2022?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday it has delivered all the payments from the third round of stimulus checks. There are still some people, however, who will be able to claim the money – including some that will receive the full $1,400 - in 2022. Parents of a child...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

When will my tax refund arrive? How to track your money with IRS tools

Now that the IRS is accepting tax returns for the 2022 tax season, tax refunds are soon to follow. That means you'll need to know how to start tracking your money. But since the IRS is still facing challenges related to the pandemic, it's important to carefully review all the details on your tax return before submitting it to the agency. (Here's how to avoid refund delays.)
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Americans#Fdic#Omicron#The Child Tax Credit
CNET

3 benefits to setting up direct deposit with the IRS this year

Now that tax season is here, you should consider setting up direct deposit with the IRS, even if you're not planning to file until after the April 18 deadline (or later if you're filing an extension). Not only can this help you get your tax refund much quicker, but it will also help you get any other money owed to you faster, including child tax credit money.
INCOME TAX
iheart.com

Families Could Be In For Surprise Due To Child Tax Credit Payments

(Denton, TX) -- Tax time is here and some families are in for a surprise. The government has been sending out checks since July, which were an advance on the Child Tax Credit, but the amount was just an estimate by the IRS. University of North Texas accounting professor Peggy...
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
IRS
PC Magazine

Cash App Taxes 2022 (Tax Year 2021) Preview

Cash App Taxes debuted five years ago under the name Credit Karma Tax. It was a unique service compared with other tax services, providing free federal and state tax preparation and filing, and supporting most major IRS forms and schedules. It was a good-looking tax website with intuitive navigation tools, to boot. Since last year, the site was acquired by Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.), a company well-known for its online payment tools and other apps. Now called Cash App Taxes because of its tight integration with Block's Cash App, it remains one of the best online tax prep tools.
INCOME TAX
Mix 95.7FM

Here Are IRS Tips On How To Speed Up Your 2021 Tax Return

If you are looking to get your tax refund quickly this year, here are some tips straight from the IRS on how to make it happen. The last two years because of COVID-19 our final dates to file were moved back much further than the traditional April 15 deadline. So you know upfront, the deadline to file this year is more traditional and will be April 18.
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS child tax credit: Here's how to get the rest of your money

Tax season is now in full swing -- that means you can now submit your tax return to the IRS. Jan. 24 also marks the first chance that parents have to claim the rest of their expanded child tax credit money. Monthly payments ended in December, but there's still more money to come from the enhanced credit. When you file your 2021 tax return, you'll be able to claim any child tax credit money you haven't yet received -- at least half, or more if you opted out of advance payments or had a new baby later in 2021.
INCOME TAX
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy