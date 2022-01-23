WATCH: Jalen Ramsey releases playoff hype video

You can tell Jalen Ramsey is stoked for Sunday afternoon’s Los Angeles Rams Divisional Round matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Why would we make such an obvious statement?

It’s an easy deduction when you see his Twitter account , where he shared a hype video that should get all Rams fans pumped up for today’s matchup. Here’s the video.

For anyone who’s curious, the song in the background is set to pushin’ P by Gunna & Future, featuring Young Thug. It can be found on Gunna’s album titled DS4EVER.

Jalen Ramsey knows what’s at stake

Ramsey knows the stakes are high. He’s reached the playoffs three times before but has yet to make it past the Conference Championship. With a win today, he can make it back for the first time since becoming a Ram and for the first time since Jan. 2018, when he was a Jaguar.

Unfortunately, he’s up against the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady , who already has seven Super Bowl rings of his own. Despite some retirement rumors , TB12’s focus will be 100% on the matchup at hand.

We’ll see how many opportunities Ramsey receives, how many times Brady dares throw his way. Ramsey has yet to intercept a Tom Brady pass across three career matchups.

In Ramsey’s first career playoff game he got an interception but hasn’t been able to haul one in since. That could change today. So far, Ramsey has four picks this season and Brady has thrown just 12.

The game kicks off at 3:00 PM EST and can be seen on NBC and Peacock streaming devices, in addition to Universo. If there’s one thing to expect, it’s an amped-up group on both sides, as it’s win or go home. The Buccaneers are favored by 2.5 points according to DraftKings.

