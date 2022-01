The Boston Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 jersey last week in an emotional ceremony at The TD Garden. O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958, said via livestream video from his San Diego home, “I will never forget how my teammates in the Bruins locker room accepted me as one of their own. This was a time when some of the fans and opposing players were not ready to see a Black man in the NHL."

