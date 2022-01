(Richmond, IN)--The number of Covid-19 patients at Reid Health continues to drop even as daily case counts remain as high as they’ve ever been since the start of virus nearly two years ago. The Monday patients totals this month have gone from 66 to 56 to 52 yesterday. Now, on Tuesday morning, it has dropped to 42. The number of patients on ventilators is down to five, which is lower than the average over the last few months. Still, the overwhelming majority of those in the ICU or on ventilators are unvaccinated.

