ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Vote yes for North Kitsap school levies

By Helen Hoover, Kingston
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0dtcKD4Q00

I will be happy to vote yes for North Kitsap School District's Proposition 1 and 2 on the February 8 ballot.

Students of NKSD deserve the best educational experiences and possibilities. Each NKSD student was given a laptop at the beginning of this school year. The acquisition of this technology and others is helping students face challenges of the pandemic and their future. (Proposition 2) A technology staff helps students and other teachers use present and future technology. Students also need other staff like nurses librarians, psychologists, and those who keep them and their schools safe. (Proposition 1)

I have given only two examples for why I would like voters to pass NKSD levies. They are not new taxes. They will continue to fund expiring levies that we voted “Yes” on before.

Helen Hoover, Kingston

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, WA
Kitsap County, WA
Education
Local
Washington Elections
Kitsap County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
County
Kitsap County, WA
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levies#Librarians#School District#Nksd
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

1K+
Followers
426
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy