Vote yes for North Kitsap school levies

I will be happy to vote yes for North Kitsap School District's Proposition 1 and 2 on the February 8 ballot.

Students of NKSD deserve the best educational experiences and possibilities. Each NKSD student was given a laptop at the beginning of this school year. The acquisition of this technology and others is helping students face challenges of the pandemic and their future. (Proposition 2) A technology staff helps students and other teachers use present and future technology. Students also need other staff like nurses librarians, psychologists, and those who keep them and their schools safe. (Proposition 1)

I have given only two examples for why I would like voters to pass NKSD levies. They are not new taxes. They will continue to fund expiring levies that we voted “Yes” on before.

Helen Hoover, Kingston