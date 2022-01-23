ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Outlander,’ ‘Sanditon’ & More Period Dramas We’re Looking Forward to in 2022

By Meaghan Darwish TV Insider
FOX 11 and 41
 4 days ago

It’s hard to deny the charms of period dramas on TV and in 2022 there are more than a few to keep viewers occupied with the arrivals of returning favorites and new shows. Whether it’s Starz‘s megahit Outlander, PBS Masterpiece‘s saved Sanditon, or Netflix‘s streamable guilty pleasure Bridgerton, there’s something for...

www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nick Stahl Cast in ‘Let the Right One In’ Showtime TV Series

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star Nick Stahl has been cast in Showtime’s adaptation of vampire thriller Let the Right One In. Inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the series “centers on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
epicstream.com

Outlander Star Hints Time Travel Drama Could End in Season 7

An Outlander Season 8 looks bleak, at least for now. Caitriona Balfe, the actress who plays Claire in Outlander, recently admitted that she is doubtful if the famous series would get a Season 8. The time-travel show has already been renewed for two more seasons. Season 6 of Outlander has...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Sanditon Season 2 Teaser, Iron Chef Reboot and More

Charlotte Heywood’s new love interests are on display in the first teaser for Sanditon Season 2. Premiering Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c, the Masterpiece PBS drama’s six-episode sophomore run picks up nine months after the events of Season 1, as Charlotte (played by Rose Williams) returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. Meanwhile, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, “gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Louisa Jacobson
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Diana Gabaldon
Person
Carrie Coon
cartermatt.com

Sanditon season 2 teaser, premiere date, and more details!

Is Sanditon season 2 one of the most-anticipated of any show in the history of PBS? We don’t think that’s a crazy question at this point! The show’s initial cancellation sparked a fan movement like no other in terms of persistence and longevity, and it ended up paying off in a big way. Not only is there a season 2 premiering on March 20, but we already know that there’s a season 3 coming, as well!
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jenny Slate Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Slate has signed with CAA for representation. The actress, author and comedian gained recognition for co-writing, producing, and voicing the short film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, with Dean Fleisher-Camp. A feature-length version of the 2014 short, which went viral, recently premiered at Telluride Film Festival and was acquired by A24. Slate’s breakout performance came in the 2014 film Obvious Child in the role of Donna, for which she won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy. She will next be seen opposite Charlie Day in Amazon’s I Want You Back, written and produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. She will also be seen in Dan Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All At Once for A24, opposite Michelle Yeoh. Additional feature credits include Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks, Marc Webb’s Gifted, and Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis. Slate’s comedy special Stage Fright was released on Netflix to critical praise, and she has had several key roles in television series such as Parks and Recreation, House of Lies, Bored to Death and Girls. Additionally, she wrote the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel Little Weirds. Slate continues to be repped by Linden Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“The Righteous Gemstones” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news comes as the comedy series is still airing its second season, which is due to air its finale on Feb. 27 on the premium cabler. Season 2 kicked off on Jan. 9 with the first two episodes dropping, with new episodes airing on HBO and HBO Max weekly after that. Reports began circulating that the show had gotten an early Season 3 renewal in October 2021 after executive producer David Gordon Green said in an interview that the renewal was happening, but HBO has not officially commented until...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander#Drama#Downton Abbey#Hbo Julian Fellowes#American Revolution#Frasers#Fraser S Ridge#Droughtlander
Deadline

‘Good Omens’: Cast Confirmed For Season 2 Of Neil Gaiman’s Amazon Fantasy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been set for season two of Amazon and BBC’s Neil Gaiman fantasy series Good Omens, which remains in production in Scotland. Reprising his role as Metatron is Derek Jacobi (Gladiator) and joining the cast for season two is his I, Claudius co-star Dame Siân Phillips (Dune). Also returning this season in roles that span heaven, hell, and earth are the trio from The League of Gentlemen Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Steve Pemberton (Killing Eve), and Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9). Niamh Walsh (The English Game) returns, while joining in new roles are Tim Downie (Outlander), Pete Firman (The Magicians), Andi Osho...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Claire Danes Boards FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

FX’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble has completed its trio of leads. Claire Danes has joined the project based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel. The Homeland Emmy winner will star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the show about a marriage gone wrong, playing Rachel, the ex-wife of surgeon Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg). Fleishman Is in Trouble — which will stream on FX’s hub on Hulu — follows the recently separated Toby as he enters the world of app-based dating and finds more success than he ever had the last time he was single. When Rachel disappears, he’s left with their kids...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller Renews ABC Signature-Hulu Overall Deal

Bruce Miller has renewed his multiyear overall deal with Disney. “The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner previously signed a joint overall pact with Hulu and MGM in 2018. Miller’s new deal is still with Hulu, but now adds in Disney’s ABC Signature to the mix. While MGM, which produces “The Handmaid’s Tale” and its in-the-works sequel “The Testaments,” is not explicitly part of the partnership anymore, a source tells Variety that Miller will continue to work closely with them on his current and some potential future projects. Under the new overall deal, Miller will continue at the helm of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is currently in pre-production on Season 5, per Disney, and develop projects for ABC Signature and Hulu, some of which he will create and write, and others he will supervise. “Bruce has created one of the most iconic series in all of television in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,'” Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature, said Tuesday. “His work has had worldwide influence and we’re thrilled and honored to be working with him at ABC Signature. We cannot wait to be a part of what’s next.” Miller is represented by ICM Partners and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum of Jackoway Tyerman.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Sanditon' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Drama Stirring at the Seaside

Masterpiece PBS has just released a new trailer for Season 2 of Sanditon, the serialized adaptation of the unfinished Jane Austen novel of the same name. The trailer gives us a new look at the beachside town and the stirring drama of its inhabitants. Sanditon Season 2 will premiere Sunday, March 20 at 9 PM ET on Masterpiece on PBS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Release Date Shifts To Early Summer

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a movie that could truly bring older adults back to cinemas, and Focus Features, Universal International and Carnival Films are going to put the title in the best place possible in hopes that Covid eases. The companies have moved the sequel from its original March 18 release date to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK. The first Downton Abbey scored the best opening at the domestic box office in Focus Features history with $31M. In the U.S, Downton Abbey 2 moves to a weekend where the only other major studio wide release is Warner Bros’...
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

Sundance 2022: Five films we’re looking forward to at this year’s fest

By now, you’ve probably heard that this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 20 through 30, pivoted to an online format following the rise of the Omicron variant, which sucks mainly for the business owners in Park City who depend on that revenue yet also is a bummer for the members of the film industry who enjoy their two-week stint of wearing Carhartt and pretending that they can ski well in between panic attacks. The upside to this is that you — yes, you, the reader at home — can participate in the festival without owning a pair of snow boots and/or fighting off film critics at the one and only Burger King in Park City. And, as such, we’ve selected five films that we’re particularly excited about in the program this year that you can add to your watchlist.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Delays Release in Theaters From March to May

Fans of Downton Abbey will have to wait just a bit longer to see the second movie adaptation of the beloved British television series. Downton Abbey: A New Era is shifting its release date in theaters from March 18 to April 29 in the U.K. and May 20 in the U.S., Focus Features, Universal Pictures International and Carnival Films announced Wednesday. The sequel had already been delayed from Christmas 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic. Downton Abbey: A New Era sees the Crawley family and their household travel to the French Riviera to visit the villa inherited by the Dowager Countess, played by Maggie...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Cursed’: LD Entertainment Unveils Release Date & Trailer For Gothic Thriller Starring Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly And Alistair Petrie

LD Entertainment has unveiled a trailer for its gothic thriller The Cursed, starring Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman, Logan), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, True Detective) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), also announcing that it will be released in theaters nationwide on February 18. The film from writer-director Sean Ellis, formerly titled Eight for Silver, is a reimagining of the werewolf legend for a modern-day audience, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.  It picks up in the late 1800s and watches as a once-peaceful remote country village comes under attack—by who or what, no one...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy