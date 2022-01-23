ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE SPECTRUM: Political ‘outsiders’ seek Senate seat; voting reform failure

By Colleen Marshall
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • Two political outsiders looking to make a difference in the Senate.

    “Our country is a total disaster right now,” said Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. “We’ve got an inflation problem, we’ve got an immigration crisis, it’s bringing drugs.”

    “What a lot of people are saying is they are disillusioned with politics and politicians and my message is ‘I hear you,’” said Democratic Senate candidate Morgan Harper.

    Both candidates, political outsiders, aim to make a splash with voters.
  • The massive voting reform bills put forth by Democrats fail to pass the Senate this week.

    “This was a far-reaching, federal takeover of our state election system,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

    Republicans and two members of the Democratic party blocked another key item of the Democrats’ agenda.

    “The only thing that they’re focused on is blocking progress made by Joe Biden and that’s sad,” said Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison.
  • Democratic strategist Greg Haas and Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis join the roundtable to talk about Biden’s first year in office and the defeat of the voting rights’ bill in the Senate.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

