10-year-old creates art line of pop culture classics with dad

By Nadeen Abusada
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
One 10-year-old is following in her father's footsteps by creating a line of art pieces together that are on display at the Beck Center for Arts.

Side by Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley started as a post from the Beck Center that was a picture drawn by 10-year-old Kiera and one by her dad Ryan. From there the line took off they creating pieces of all kinds of characters movies, shows and musicians. The pieces include star wars, baby Yoda, the Beastly Boys and so on basically drawing any cultural classic.

Ryan Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist and a visual arts instructor at Beck Center. His daughter started drawing with him the moment she could pick up a pencil now they work together to come up with new pieces to add to their exhibit.

They sell their art, along with stickers prints, and buttons. It'll be on display at the Beck Center until the end of February.

Ryan and Keira Finley artwork can be found on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, and by searching his handle of @ArtByRyanFinley. You also find their website here .

If you are interested in art classes or want more information about the Beck Center for Arts, click here .

Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Boston Globe

Christopher is an active 13-year-old who loves to create and build things

Christopher (who likes to be called Chris) is a thirteen-year-old boy who loves to be active and is described as playful. Chris has many positive relationships with the peers and adults in his life. He enjoys climbing, building, playing outdoors, and going on outings in the community. He also loves...
KIDS
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

The HBO Max series "Sort Of" follows Sabi, a genderfluid millennial in Toronto trying to figure their life out. And there's a lot to figure out. They're the child of Pakistani parents. They've got a loser boyfriend. They work at a queer bookstore/bar. And they're a nanny to a troubled professional couple with a couple of troubled kids. When the mom of that family winds up in a coma, Sabi is torn between living their life and putting the needs of others before their own. It is a slyly innovative show with good word of mouth that makes for a great Saturday afternoon binge. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about "Sort Of" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
TV & VIDEOS
Marie Claire

Creating for Change: Art as Activism

Art is one of the oldest ways humans have sought to harness and create social change. From Picasso’s Guernica to Rosie the Riveter, Chicano muralism to Ai WeiWei’s irreverent middle finger—art and advocacy have a long and complex history. And it’s a relationship that has, in recent...
VISUAL ART
