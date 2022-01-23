10-year-old creates art line of pop culture classics with dad

One 10-year-old is following in her father's footsteps by creating a line of art pieces together that are on display at the Beck Center for Arts.

Side by Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley started as a post from the Beck Center that was a picture drawn by 10-year-old Kiera and one by her dad Ryan. From there the line took off they creating pieces of all kinds of characters movies, shows and musicians. The pieces include star wars, baby Yoda, the Beastly Boys and so on basically drawing any cultural classic.

Ryan Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist and a visual arts instructor at Beck Center. His daughter started drawing with him the moment she could pick up a pencil now they work together to come up with new pieces to add to their exhibit.

They sell their art, along with stickers prints, and buttons. It'll be on display at the Beck Center until the end of February.

Ryan and Keira Finley artwork can be found on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, and by searching his handle of @ArtByRyanFinley. You also find their website here .

If you are interested in art classes or want more information about the Beck Center for Arts, click here .

