Economy

Larry Fink, Stakeholder Capitalism, And Climate Action

By Nives Dolsak and Aseem Prakash
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Larry Fink is taking heat over his 2022 annual letter which talks about climate policy and stakeholder capitalism. The conservatives think he has gone woke while the liberals find him insincere about climate action. Fink is a legend in the financial industry. His firm, BlackRock, manages $10 trillion of...

Crain's Chicago Business

Character-based capitalism does right by all stakeholders

COVID's pervasive impact on business cannot be understated. The challenges of higher wages, employee shortages, supply chain disruptions and remote working have shaken business operations to the core. Growth and profitability have suffered, demanding more effective approaches to relationships with all stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities. Solutions to these challenges require strong leadership throughout an organization—not just from the top.
CHICAGO, IL
GreenBiz

Episode 300: Larry Fink's CEO missive; no small potatoes

WEEK IN REVIEW (4:40) Mastercard, IKEA and consumer "carbon budgets" Larry Fink defends BlackRock's focus on purpose (18:30) the BlackRock chairman's latest letter to CEOs? This year, he promises more investment in ESG stewardship and makes the case for avoiding divestment of fossil fuels stocks. Grant Harrison, green finance and ESG analyst for GreenBiz, drops by with commentary.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Stakeholder capitalism is under attack from both the right and the left

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Richard Edelman’s annual Trust survey is out this morning, timed for a Davos meeting that has gone virtual because of Omicron. The survey of 36,000 people in 27 countries shows that business is again the most trusted institution around the world, while government and media have entered what Edelman calls “a distrust spiral,” pursuing “exaggeration and division to gain clicks and votes.” The survey also shows that, by large margins, respondents in the 27 countries want business to play a larger role on climate change, economic inequality, workforce reskilling and addressing racial injustice. You can see the full results here. Bottom line, says Edelman: “Societal leadership is now a core function of business.”
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

BlackRock's Larry Fink: Higher interest rates will 'help a lot of savers'

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said Tuesday that he wasn't worried about the Federal Reserve getting aggressive in fighting inflation because higher interest rates could "help a lot of savers." "I believe we are going to have higher inflation," the founder and chief executive at BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) told CNBC. "I believe...
BUSINESS
Person
Bezos
Reuters

Larry Fink’s pragmatism is awkward but lucrative

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Larry Fink has found an idiosyncratic position in the culture wars swirling around environmental, social and governance investing. In his annual letter here to company chief executives, the BlackRock chief executive rejected criticisms that responsible stakeholder capitalism is “woke”, but also backed natural gas as an energy source. It risks leaving him in a sort of ideological no man’s land, but that’s a lucrative place to be.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Larry Fink Says the Next 1,000 Unicorns Will Be Green Energy Companies

The next 1000 billion-dollar start-ups will be those "that help the world decarbonize and make the energy transition affordable for all consumers," wrote BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in his annual letter. Currently, most clean energy solutions are more expensive than their incumbents, and that's a problem, Fink said. "We focus...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

BlackRock CEO says stakeholder capitalism isn’t ‘woke,’ just good business

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed back against criticism of the asset management firm’s embrace of stakeholder capitalism, arguing the practice is not “woke” but a necessity for long-term success. Fink defended his stance in his widely-read annual letter to CEOs. BlackRock has faced backlash from conservatives who...
BUSINESS
CNBC

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink discusses ESG investing, markets, inflation and more

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink sits down with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin to discuss his highly anticipated annual letter to corporate America. Fink breaks down his market expectations and explains how investors can navigate higher inflation and a more aggressive Federal Reserve over next two years. Fink also discusses why he thinks environmental issues and social values are not political and "woke."
BUSINESS
Telegraph

BlackRock is not 'woke', insists Larry Fink

The chief executive of the world’s biggest money manager has denied claims his firm is “woke”, while warning that companies rolling back flexible working patterns after the pandemic “do so at their peril”. Larry Fink of BlackRock used his annual letter to chief executives to...
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

Dear CEO: Are you a dodo or a phoenix? Larry Fink wants to know

Reprinted from GreenFin Weekly, a free newsletter. Subscribe here. The takeaway after 3,300 words from the Ten-Trillion-Dollar Man: The power of capitalism is to deliver prosperity, and the way to hold onto power in today’s capitalism is to have purpose. BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink released his annual...
ECONOMY
myrtlebeachonline.com

Dems to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Get Your Hands Dirty

Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Baldwin want BlackRock (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report CEO Larry Fink to get his hands dirty, at least proverbially. The trio are pressing the Wall Street private equity titan to use his firm’s sizeable financial stake in Warrior Met Coal (HCC) - Get Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Report to compel the company’s management to broker a deal with its striking coal miners.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nuclear energy not feasible way to tackle climate crisis, former regulators say

Nuclear energy is not part of any feasible strategy that could be used to tackle climate change, former top officials from national regulators have said. The experts said it was too costly, risky and unlikely to have a significant impact quickly enough. The comments were made in a joint statement by Dr Gregory Jaczko, Professor Wolfgang Renneberg, Dr Bernard Laponche and Dr Paul Dorfman, who have been involved in government nuclear regulation and radiation protection levels in the US, Germany, France and the UK respectively. The former top officials said they felt a “collective responsibility” to comment on whether nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Emissions are still rising – so we must still fight for climate justice

In January 2022, we find ourselves two years into the decisive decade for our climate. It’s the decade in which we need to see unprecedented changes across the globe – you could call it the “great break-up from fossil fuels”. To prevent the worst climate catastrophes, within the next eight years we need the world to break off its love affair with fossil fuels. We also need the world to break free from its profit-driven habit of ecological destruction. And when we say the world, we actually mean, first and foremost, the wealthiest world leaders – the biggest polluters –...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

The climate crisis demands courage not optimism

The No. 1 movie on Netflix in recent weeks has been Don’t Look Up, a fictionalized account of scientists struggling in vain to sound the alarm on a comet that is about to destroy Earth. Using the comet as a thinly veiled metaphor, the film seeks to alert viewers to the urgency of climate change. Canadians don’t need to look up. The devastation wrought by climate change is all around us. In 2021, we experienced a “heat dome” that killed at least 600 people in Western Canada. Hundreds of wildfires followed, including one that burned to the ground the town of...
ENVIRONMENT
cityofpaloalto.org

Climate Action Plan Blog Series: Climate Impacts

Each month, the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan (S/CAP) Ad Hoc Committee will delve into various topics related to the S/CAP Update — the City’s roadmap of strategies needed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 80% by 2030 and other community-wide sustainability goals. Notably at the January meeting,...
STANFORD, CA
