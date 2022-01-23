ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Mary Barrett

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
Mary Barrett was born on the lower east side of Manhattan in 1929 and grew up in Brooklyn. She and her family moved to Belmar in 1972.

She worked as a bookkeeper for most of her life. Her greatest loves were cooking large meals for family get-togethers, working every summer at the Belmar Pavilion, and taking rides to Atlantic City with her husband of almost 60 years, John Joseph Barrett, who passed in 2017.

She is survived by three children Jack, Cathy, and Bill; three grand-children Jessica, John, and Eddie; and one great-grandchild Kaila.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall followed by the interment at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.

To send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com .

