ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Small grass fire breaks out near Platte Avenue

By Kerjan Donovan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQQg5_0dtcJAO200

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says a small grass fire has broken out in Colorado Springs, near the Citadel Mall. The fire is located near East Platte Avenue and North Chelton Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YanID_0dtcJAO200

CSFD says the small grass-fire is "involving [a] homeless camp, putting up a lot of smoke in the area." Crews are currently are on the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTNL2_0dtcJAO200

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.

The post Small grass fire breaks out near Platte Avenue appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to accident at I-25 and S. Tejon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a traffic accident along southbound I-25, just north of the Tejon St. off-ramp Wednesday afternoon. CSFD first reported the accident at 1:07 p.m. Crews say the accident involves "trapped parties." #ColoradSpringsFire. CSFD is on scene of a working trapped traffic accident on SB The post Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to accident at I-25 and S. Tejon appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Ramp from northbound S. Circle Drive to Hancock Expy closed Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities say the ramp from northbound S. Circle Drive to Hancock Expressway will be closed all day Wednesday. Officials say crews are repairing a water pipe that stretches across the road. Drivers will be able to access the ramp tomorrow. The post Ramp from northbound S. Circle Drive to Hancock Expy closed Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash closes all NB lanes of I-25 near Fountain for hours

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-vehicle crash shut down northbound I-25 south of Fountain for several hours Thursday. At 12:04 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a crash closing all northbound lanes of I-25 between Exit 125: Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128: U.S. 85. The accident reportedly involved multiple vehicles. A The post Multi-vehicle crash closes all NB lanes of I-25 near Fountain for hours appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police arrest suspect in a bank robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of being involved in an armed bank robbery. According to police, a man entered the Sunflower Bank on Jan. 21, at 2:47 p.m. and handed the clerk a note demanding money. Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon, but never actually The post Pueblo Police arrest suspect in a bank robbery appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

Search for missing people following crash on Highway 350 in Las Animas County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several law agencies are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night along Highway 350 near the Las Animas and Otero Counties border. According to Colorado State Patrol, a 2013 Toyota minivan crashed on Highway 350 at mile marker 35. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Officials told KRDO several members of The post Search for missing people following crash on Highway 350 in Las Animas County appeared first on KRDO.
OTERO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Yoder man stops fire from spreading to propane tank using farming equipment

YODER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man in Yoder fought a barn fire Wednesday with farming equipment to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby 1,000-pound propane tank. Steve Perry says he was working on his land when his brother came yelling, saying their barn was on fire. Perry says his first thought was the The post Yoder man stops fire from spreading to propane tank using farming equipment appeared first on KRDO.
YODER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crystal Creek Reservoir work on Pikes Peak continues but slowed by COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular spot for water recreation on Pikes Peak that was closed and drained for maintenance work nearly three years ago should reopen by fall, Colorado Springs Utilities said Thursday. The utility closed and drained Crystal Creek Reservoir, which flows around and under the lower section of the Pikes Peak The post Crystal Creek Reservoir work on Pikes Peak continues but slowed by COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs’ opening of first Whataburger store pushed back due to construction delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Whataburger, the popular Texas-based fast food restaurant that was supposed to open in Colorado Springs late last year, is now scheduled to start business in late winter or early spring of this this year. KRDO A corporate spokesperson who was unavailable for an interview Wednesday, told KRDO NewsChannel 13 by The post Colorado Springs’ opening of first Whataburger store pushed back due to construction delays appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Near East#The Fire Department
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: ATVs stolen from Black Forest Property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - $15,000 worth of ATVs and a trailer was stolen from a property in Black Forest, and now investigators need help to identify the suspects who were caught on camera. Black Forest ATV Thieves The crime happened January 17 at 1:30 p.m. The victim tells KRDO that the suspects cut The post On the Lookout: ATVs stolen from Black Forest Property appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate deadly crash at Marksheffel Rd. near Dublin Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the area of Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews first responded to the crash just after 9 a.m. At 9:52 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced northbound Marksheffel The post Colorado Springs Police investigate deadly crash at Marksheffel Rd. near Dublin Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs and Pueblo schools weather delays and closings Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Colorado Springs and Pueblo school districts will be starting late, moving to remote learning, or canceled on Wednesday due to icy road and hazardous driving conditions. These closings and delays will take effect starting Wednesday, Jan. 26: Cripple Creek-Victor (2 hour delay)Custer County School District (2 hour delay); morning The post Colorado Springs and Pueblo schools weather delays and closings Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Library District offering free KN95 masks beginning Friday, Jan. 28

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Friday, January 28, the Pikes Peak Library District will be offering thousands of free KN95 masks to the community. The masks will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a limit of five masks per person. All library locations will be offering masks. Below is a map of the The post Pikes Peak Library District offering free KN95 masks beginning Friday, Jan. 28 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Coroner’s Office identifies man found in homicide investigation near Nichols Blvd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the man who was found by Colorado Springs Police Department early Friday morning near Nichols Boulevard. Police are actively investigating the man's death as a homicide. In Colorado Springs Police Department's statement, the coroner's office have identified the man as Brian MacDonald, The post El Paso County Coroner’s Office identifies man found in homicide investigation near Nichols Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two injured in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting at a nightclub in the 2500 block of East Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs. Two people, who were sitting inside the nightclub, were shot and subsequently went to UC Health Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victims' conditions are unknown at this The post Two injured in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, police investigating appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo kills 2 people, injures 1-year-old

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car crash on Highway 50 near the Pueblo Airport killed two people Sunday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Just before 10 a.m., officials said a 2005 Cadillac Deville with a 29-year-old driver and 31-year-old passenger, both unrestrained, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. There was The post Crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo kills 2 people, injures 1-year-old appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County aims to make park trails more accessible with new program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) --A new trail access program in El Paso County is set to give people living with disabilities an opportunity to explore nature at no cost. Come summer, they'll be able to enjoy trails at Bear Creek Park and Fountain Creek with the help of new terrain hoppers. A terrain hopper is an off-road mobility vehicle that usually ranges at about $18,000. The Independence The post El Paso County aims to make park trails more accessible with new program appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in deadly shooting near MLK Bypass identified, no arrests made yet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says the victim in a shooting near the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass has died from his injuries. According to CSPD, officers received reports of a shooting on the MLK Bypass at 9:07 p.m. on Jan. 20. At the scene, police found a man suffering The post Victim in deadly shooting near MLK Bypass identified, no arrests made yet appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman allegedly forced into vehicle at gunpoint, escapes kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman says she was held at gunpoint and subsequently kidnapped in Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon. The victim says she was shopping in the area of the 500 Block of South 8th Street in Colorado Springs when a 30-40-year-old Hispanic male approached her in a black SUV. She says the The post Woman allegedly forced into vehicle at gunpoint, escapes kidnapping appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller Co. Sheriff breaks silence via social media following 13 Investigates Special Report

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff is breaking his silence regarding current deputy Brandon Victor five days after a 13 Investigates report revealing at least seven of the deputy's former colleagues raised concerns about his behavior. Sheriff Jason Mikesell came to his deputy's defense through a Facbook post on the Teller County The post Teller Co. Sheriff breaks silence via social media following 13 Investigates Special Report appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council approves expansion of sit-lie ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs City Council approved an expansion of an ordinance that prohibits anyone from sitting, lying, kneeling, or reclining in the right of way. The Pedestrian Access Act was first put in place six years ago. The new boundary for the so-called sit-lie ordinance is pushed north The post Colorado Springs City Council approves expansion of sit-lie ordinance appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy