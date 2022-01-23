Mitchell Robinson's Injury Status In Clippers-Knicks Game
Mitchell Robinson has a sprained ankle, and will not return to Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.View the original article to see embedded media.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and during the game Mitchell Robinson went to the locker room with an ankle injury.
The Knicks have announced that Robinson will be out for the remainder of the game with a sprained ankle, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.
Coming into the game, the Knicks were on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Hornets, Timberwolves and Pelicans in consecutive home games.
They are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and in 46 games have a record of 22-24.
Last season, they were the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.
