ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mitchell Robinson's Injury Status In Clippers-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmoGI_0dtcJ53e00

Mitchell Robinson has a sprained ankle, and will not return to Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and during the game Mitchell Robinson went to the locker room with an ankle injury.

The Knicks have announced that Robinson will be out for the remainder of the game with a sprained ankle, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

Coming into the game, the Knicks were on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Hornets, Timberwolves and Pelicans in consecutive home games.

They are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and in 46 games have a record of 22-24.

Last season, they were the fourth seed in the east with a 41-31 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NBA Trades: 3 Julius Randle trades to help the Knicks

The New York Knicks are not living up to expectations this season. After being the fourth seed in the East last year, they look like they could struggle to make the playoffs at all this year. Thief offseason acquisitions haven’t panned out as well as they might have hoped, but...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: Rose, Reddish, Raptors, Watanabe, Schröder

Derrick Rose is traveling with the Knicks on their three-game road trip and there’s optimism that he will be able to resume playing next month, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. Rose had surgery on his right ankle on December 22 and was projected to be sidelined about eight weeks, which would have him returning right after the All-Star break.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Clippers Knicks#The Los Angeles Clippers#The New York Knicks#Knicks Pr#Hornets#Pelicans#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
FanSided

Caris LeVert traded to NY Knicks in B/R’s ‘panic trades’ piece

With the way things are going through 48 games played this season, should they not make any roster adjustments and rotational shakeups soon the NY Knicks could find themselves right back where they were during the seven lowly seasons prior to last year’s Cinderella story run — playoff-less and stationed within the draft lottery.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks willing to move major player at trade deadline?

The New York Knicks may be ready to have some fun at the trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet reported this week that the Knicks gave one rival team the impression that Julius Randle may be available for the right price. “It’s worth noting that one team in touch with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideTheHeat

New York Knicks at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the first of three matchups this season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 3-0, and has currently won a franchise-best five consecutive games against the Knicks in Miami. The Heat are 62-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 34-28 in home games and 28-37 in road games. ... Guard Max Strus has connected on multiple three-point field goals in 15 straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out.
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Report: Knicks could trade Julius Randle at the deadline for ‘right return’

In the month of January, Knicks‘ third-year guard RJ Barrett is averaging 22.5 points per game, 3.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds. He’s also shooting 43.7% from three-point range. Barrett has completely taken over the No. 1 scoring job for New York, leaving Julius Randle in his dust, as the veteran forward records 17 points and is shooting 24.6% from range to start the new year.
NBA
New York Post

Even the Knicks’ players know something has to change

Former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy wasn’t the only one to point the finger at the team’s starting lineup Wednesday night in Miami. A member of the team’s first unit, Evan Fournier, also firmly criticized the Knicks’ strategy following a blowout loss to the Heat. After...
NBA
FanSided

1 stud and 1 dud from Cavs’ sloppy win over the Knicks

Sometimes throughout the stretch of a long NBA season, there are some games that are just tough to watch. Whether because shots aren’t falling or from a lack of effort, that was the case last night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavs were lucky to pull out a 95-93 win over the New York Knicks, giving the Cavs a 2-0 series advantage this season.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy