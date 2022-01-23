Nacogdoches woman dies in early Sunday morning crash outside of Henderson

Note: The video above is from a newscast Sunday night before DPS released the preliminary crash report.

UPDATE: The woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning was identified by DPS.

The crash happened approximately nine miles northeast of Henderson at 1:13 a.m. According to DPS, 43-year-old Gabriela F. Bozeman of Nacogdoches was driving her 2021 Chevrolet Trail Blazer south on 322.

DPS said that Bozeman’s vehicle drove off the west side of the highway and she overcorrected, striking a tree and rolling the vehicle, ejecting Bozeman. According to DPS, she was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead in Rusk County after a single-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 322 early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the wreck was reported at approximately 1:25 a.m. on SH 322, near County Road 240. The wreck caused a brief period of blockage on the road until officials were able to clear it.

The post also indicated that the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, EMS personnel, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

At this time, no further information is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.