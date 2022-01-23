ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship by US judge

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGFqq_0dtcJ2PT00

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami sailed to the Bahamas instead after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

Passengers told news outlets that they’ll be taken by ferry to a South Florida port Sunday. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.

The ship was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

IRS tips to get your tax refund fastest

The lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against the ship under a maritime procedure that allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts. The complaint says Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for owing $4.6 million in fuel.

Crystal Cruises announced earlier this week that it was suspending operations through late April. Besides Crystal Symphony, it has two other ships currently cruising, which end their voyages on Jan. 30 in Aruba and on Feb. 4 in Argentina.

“Suspending operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward,” said the company in a statement earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Crystal Cruises#Ships#Ap#Crystal Symphony#A U S Marshal#Star Cruises
WSPA 7News

U.S. DOT unveils new plan to reduce road deaths

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As the country sees traffic deaths rising at an alarming rate, the Biden Administration says they’re working on solutions. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg unveiled the department’s new program called the ‘National Roadway Safety Strategy’ on Thursday. “It represents a comprehensive plan to significantly reduce injuries and deaths on America’s roadways,” Buttigieg said. “We have […]
TRAFFIC
WSPA 7News

Medical cannabis laws debated for 1st time in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — State lawmakers debated a bill for the first time in state history that would legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort County, wrote and sponsored a bill that he touts as the “most conservative” medical cannabis legislation in the nation.  Davis expressed his disappointment with the state GOP […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Country
Argentina
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg County deputies locate missing, endangered woman

UPDATE: She has been found safe and is being checked by medical personnel. Our original story is below. SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for an elderly woman they describe as endangered. Mary Sellers is described as a white female, 75-years-old with salt and pepper hair and hazel/green eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy