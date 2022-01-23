Hayhurst buzzer-beater lifts Rams over Elks; Ramblers, Red Devils win

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs girls’ basketball team stayed near the top of a tight race within the Lake Michigan Conference Friday when they topped Elk Rapids in a one-point, 49-48 thrilling victory.

The Rams found themselves down two with just seconds left on the clock, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from senior Claire Hayhurst gave the Rams the narrow victory and moved them to 5-1 within the conference.

It came as Elk Rapids’ first loss within the league, moving them to 5-1, while Traverse City St. Francis sits at 6-1 in the LMC.

Harbor Springs trailed 20-8 after the opening quarter Friday, then put the comeback on with a 19-12 advantage in the second to trail just 32-27 at the half.

Harbor Springs later trailed 41-34 heading to the fourth, before going 9 of 12 at the free throw line in the fourth and leaning on a pair of threes from Hayhurst.

Sierra Kruzel and Olivia Flynn each led with 13 points, while Jill Wagner and Hayhurst each scored nine.

Harbor Springs (10-1, 5-1 LMC) will next head to Grayling on Tuesday, Jan. 25, then welcome in East Jordan on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Boyne City 34, Kalkaska 24

KALKASKA — The Boyne City girls’ basketball team picked up its second win in the last there games Friday, when they hit the road to Kalkaska and returned home with a 34-24 win over the Blazers.

The win helped get the Ramblers to 2-8 overall and 2-5 within the Lake Michigan Conference.

Grace Dawson continued her hot streak for Boyne City and led with 15 points, while adding five steals. Reagan Woodall also had five points and led with seven steals, Morgan Deming had five points and Ava Maginity and Maddie Smith each scored four.

Boyne City will next host rival Charlevoix on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

East Jordan 37, Grayling 25

GRAYLING — East Jordan’s girls added another Lake Michigan Conference victory Friday by topping Grayling on the road in a 37-25 defensive battle.

The Red Devils came out a bit slow and trailed 9-7 after the opening quarter, then led 17-16 at the half and 29-20 after three.

“It was physical, we just had a ton of adversity playing short handed and they just play a real aggressive style and we just gutted it out and I thought we played better as the game went on,” East Jordan coach Tim Smith said. “I think we hunkered down defensively.”

Mycah Heise led with 17 points, Anna Richards had 16 points and Elliona Leaman was credited with a great defensive performance.

East Jordan (6-6, 4-3 LMC) will next head to Elk Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 25 for an LMC matchup.

BOYS

LAKE MICHIGAN

Grayling 54, Charlevoix 37

GRAYLING — Shots went cold for the Charlevoix boys’ basketball team Saturday when the Rayders met Grayling on the road and came back with a 54-37 loss.

While they kept turnovers to a minimum with just nine and rebounded well, the Rayders struggled putting the ball in the net, shooting just 25 percent from the floor and 4 of 21 from three.

Evan Solomon led with 12 points, five assists and seven rebounds, Caleb Stuck had nine points, 12 rebounds, five assists and six steals and Jack Gaffney had eight points.

Charlevoix (5-3, 1-3 LMC) will next welcome in Boyne City on Tuesday, Jan. 25 for a big Lake Michigan rivalry.

NORTHERN LAKES

Harbor Light 69, Alanson 63

HARBOR SPRINGS — David Chamberlin came through with 32 points and 15 rebounds for the Harbor Light Christian boys’ basketball team Friday, as the Swordsmen gutted out a shorthanded victory over Alanson, 69-63.

The Swordsmen led by a 16-15 score after one, then trailed 32-30 at the half and 53-49 after three, before finding a bit more in the tank in the fourth to pull out the victory.

“I talked to the boys tonight about stepping up and filling roles before the game,” said Harbor Light coach Jason Roussin. “Alanson brought a lot of energy and my kids had to step up tonight, one through nine of them, to fill roles of missing starters and a key guy off the bench.”

Along with Chamberlin, Andrew Stahl and Vaughn Hennigan each scored 13 points, Quintin Gahn had six points and 11 rebounds and Corin Paulus came up from the JV to pull down 10 rebounds.

Harbor Light (5-3, 3-2 NLC) will next meet the Traverse City Bulldogs on Monday, before taking on Ellsworth the following Monday, while Alanson (2-2, 1-2 NLC) will next head to Mackinaw City Monday.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny