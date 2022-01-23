ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Va. inmate accused of manslaughter in fellow detainee death

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jail inmate has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of concealing that a fellow detainee who died had taken a suspected narcotic and needed medical help, a county sheriff’s office said.

Rebecca Lynn Stacey, 25, of Spencer, was charged in the death of Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles, 32, of Martinsville, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday.

Henry County Jail staff realized about 5:30 a.m. Saturday that Mickles was having an apparent medical emergency in her cell and began life-saving efforts, the release said. Mickles was seen walking to her bunk about four hours earlier.

The sheriff’s office alleges their investigation found Stacey was aware that Mickles had consumed a suspected drug and became unresponsive, but that she failed to tell jail staff or prevented other inmates from seeking help for her. An autopsy will be performed to determine Mickles’ cause of death.

Stacey was being held Saturday in the jail without bond. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond Sunday to an email seeking information about whether Stacey has an attorney.

Another inmate was charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner and also remains jailed without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

