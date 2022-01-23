Fire in senior housing claims a life in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — One person died and another was injured when a fire broke out in a seven-story building that serves as housing for seniors and people with disabilities, officials said.

There was heavy smoke throughout parts of the seven-story building even though the fire was contained to a single unit on the third floor Saturday morning, officials said. An occupant of the unit where the fire started was hurt, and a woman in a nearby unit died, fire officials said.

A statement from fire officials indicated the blaze started with an electric baseboard heater that either malfunctioned or was in close proximity to combustible items at Chestnut Manor.

Smoke alarms and sprinklers operated properly, alerting residents and containing the fire until help arrived, said Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley.

Dozens of residents were evacuated and some vulnerable residents were placed on warming buses while others sought refuge at a local church.