Hudson Valley Man Nabbed With Child Porn, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
A 37-year-old Hudson Valley man was charged after police said an investigation found that he was in possession of child pornography.

A 37-year-old Hudson Valley man was charged after police said an investigation found that he was in possession of child pornography.

Orange County resident Gregory Liston, of the city of Newburgh, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 21, according to an announcement from New York State Police.

Liston was charged with two counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years old and three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old, police reported.

Police said the investigation began after authorities received a CyberTip.

Liston was arraigned and remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

