It might not be a feature that you really think about, but saving a route on Google Maps is a really useful feature. Say you go to a specific place all the time, but you want to use Google Maps to get there and avoid traffic. Well, instead of putting in the address or location name each time, you can save the route to your Google Maps profile, or even to your home screen. And then you can just tap on it and be on your way.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO