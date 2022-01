Claressa Shields’ promoter has extended an invite to Jake Paul for the multi-weight world champion’s next fight despite a high profile war of words between the two boxers.Shields accused Paul last year of being a “play-fighter” and suggested she would “embarrass” the YouTuber if they were to spar in the ring.Paul fired back, saying that he “loves karma” and that “the fake always get exposed” after Shields was beaten by Abigail Montes in an MMA fight in October.However the 25-year-old has since urged Shields to put their feud to one side and work together for the betterment of female combat...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO