Environment

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/23/2022

By Tom Kippen
UPMATTERS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and...

kalb.com

1/28/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking below average temperatures to end out week #4 of 2022! Details here!. Tyler is tracking another COLD morning on this Thursday, but how's our upcoming weekend looking? Details here!. Barret's Evening Weather. Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. KALB's 6 pm Weathercast.
ENVIRONMENT
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2022

Overnight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow showers. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/28 First Alert Forecast

Today: Sct’d snow showers. Light accumulations not out of the question (coating+). Otherwise, cloudy with highs in the 30s. This Evening – Tomorrow: Snow will work its way into our southern/eastern suburbs this evening and work its way into the city and immediate suburbs late this evening into the overnight. Snow will reach peak intensity late tonight into tomorrow morning south… tomorrow morning/midday around the city and Long Island with snowfall rates of 1/2-2″/hour. Expect wind gusts of 30-45 mph (50+ mph east) during this period. Snow tapers off in the afternoon with the final flakes east late in the afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

