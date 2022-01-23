Helwagen Chat: Monday 8:30 p.m. (post questions here)

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy wants everyone to know how much he appreciates Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten's reigning coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first outright conference title since 2003. McCarthy used his personal Twitter account recently to express admiration for Harbaugh. "That's my head coach,"...
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
The University of Louisville football staff is set to have one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory. The Cardinals will host around 50 prospects during the weekend, including at least nine four-star prospects and a handful of others they have already offered. Some of the prospects will be on campus on Friday and Saturday, while most are headed to campus on Saturday for a Junior Day they are calling Brunch N' Ball.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly popped in at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman on Wednesday, home of the Top247's No. 1 ranked recruit Arch Manning and his 2023 teammate Will Randle. "Brian Kelly is awesome," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. The program's 2022 offensive tackle Bo Bordelon...
After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 60% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 5 hrs, V I P, User Since 25 months ago, User Post Count: 1038. 5 hrsVIP.
Comments / 0