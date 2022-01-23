Helwagen Chat: Monday 8:30 p.m. (post questions here)

The University of Louisville football staff is set to have one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory. The Cardinals will host around 50 prospects during the weekend, including at least nine four-star prospects and a handful of others they have already offered. Some of the prospects will be on campus on Friday and Saturday, while most are headed to campus on Saturday for a Junior Day they are calling Brunch N' Ball.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO