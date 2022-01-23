ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding cage Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Grubauer was the first goalie off at morning skate Sunday, indicating he'll start in the evening against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Kraken notes: Goalie Philipp Grubauer has one of his best performances in win vs. Penguins

PITTSBURGH — To hear Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer tell it, there’s a fine line between defenders blocking shots and merely getting in the way of him seeing the puck. Grubauer was quick to laud teammates for their shot-blocking Thursday night in a 2-1 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in what — perhaps not so coincidentally — was also one of the goalie’s better performances this season.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is ‘Not Where He Needs To Be’ For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s early in the Tuukka Rask 2.0 Era for the Boston Bruins, but the results have been discouraging thus far. Rask fell to 2-2 in his four starts since rejoining the Bruins this month with a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday night. Rask allowed five goals on just 27 shots faced, sinking Boston’s chances in what ended up as just the Bruins’ third loss of the month. Never one to shy away from a bad performance, Rask spoke with the media after the game and matter-of-factly explained his level of play. “Obviously,” Rask said, “I...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#The Seattle Times#Panthers
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Louisville coaching search: Chris Holtmann, Andy Enfield among top candidates to replace Chris Mack

The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Out Tuesday

Soucy (lower body) will not appear in Tuesday's game against Nashville, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports. Soucy is week-to-week, Lukan adds. Soucy has averaged 15:57 of ice time and tallied four points over the last 10 games. Jeremy Lauzon is a candidate to see an expanded role in Soucy's absence.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding cage Tuesday

Bobrovsky will defend the net on the road against Winnipeg on Tuesday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Bobrovsky has gone 7-1-1 with a 2.32 GAA and a .933 save percentage over nine games since the calendar flipped to 2022. Winnipeg has lost five straight games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy