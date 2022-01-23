PICTURES: 1 person injured after single vehicle wreck in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — The Gladewater Fire and Police Departments responded to a single vehicle wreck in Gladewater Sunday morning.Vehicle rollover in Rusk County leaves 1 person dead on SH 322
Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the vehicle who was unresponsive at the time, prompting the officers to provide CPR.
According to a Facebook post, CHRISTUS EMS took over patient care and took the victim to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview.
