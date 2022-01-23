ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $14.1M

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: No Way Home is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $14.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The superhero adventure was the domestic chart-topper for four consecutive weeks, raking in more than $1 billion globally. It was ousted last week from the No. 1 spot by the horror movie, Scream, which earned $30.6 million in the United States and Canada.

Coming in at No. 2 on this weekend's roster is Scream with $12.4 million, followed by Sing 2 at No. 3 with $5.7 million, Redeeming Love at No. 4 with $3.7 million and The King's Man at No. 5 with $1.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The 355 at No. 6 with $1.6 million, American Underdog at No. 7 with $1.2 million, The King's Daughter at No. 8 with $750,000, West Side Story at No. 9 with $698,000 and Licorice Pizza at No. 10 with $683,000.

This weekend's Top 10 grossed about $42.7 million domestically, compared with last weekend's Top 10, which brought in about $68.3 million.

