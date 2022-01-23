Nuggets' Markus Howard: Dealing with non-COVID illness

The embattled Los Angeles Lakers got a major boost on Tuesday night, when star big man Anthony Davis returned to the lineup in their 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His line was not spectacular -- eight points, two rebounds, two assists and four blocks -- but his teammates were happy to have him back out there.
Though they’ve been playing well lately, there’s no doubt that the Mavs could use a roster shakeup. The K&C Masterpiece has concocted a blockbuster trade between the Mavs and the Celtics that would see some big names go both ways.
The last time Louisville hired a full-time basketball coach, it landed a proven commodity in Xavier's Chris Mack -- a coach who had guided the Musketeers through their transition from the Atlantic 10 to the Big East with impressive results. He entered the Louisville job with a 68.9% career winning percentage and a record of postseason success. His Xavier teams advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times in his nine seasons there. It seemed like a slam-dunk hire and was graded as such, with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander explaining that Mack was "viewed as an A-level candidate" within the industry.
Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the boys McDonald's All America Game is scheduled to be played March 29 in Chicago. On Tuesday, the 24-player roster was announced. Eight of the nine seniors on the MaxPreps National Player of the Year Watch List made the roster, including top 10 prospects Chris Livingston, Nick Smith, Jarace Walker, Cason Wallace, Kel'el Ware and Dariq Whitehead.
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
