How to Get Sydney Sweeney’s Dreamy Waves on 'Euphoria'

Few things feel as immediately invigorating as a new manicure. Really, it’s only rivaled by a message from the one person you want a text from, a fresh set of highlights, or a notification that your direct deposit just hit. And based on that bulletproof principle, Sydney Sweeney is having the best month ever — just take a look at her latest manicure montage for proof. Featuring more exciting designs and patterns than many experiment with over an entire year, Sydney Sweeney’s nail art montage, which she posted to Snapchat’s Spotlight feature, shows off five distinct designs all worthy of their own articles. Of course, it comes on the back of what would already be a massive month for Sweeney. In the wake of Euphoria’s triumphant second season, Sweeney’s already cemented her It-girl status with a flurry of iconic appearances: a jaw-dropping Old Hollywood moment at the show’s premiere, a Gossip Girl-reminiscent shoot with Hermès in New York, and a sweet gingham-accented talkshow look that might just have been inspired by her own fan-favorite Euphoria character.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO