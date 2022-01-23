Will Forte’s Clancy T. Bachleratt Stages a Daring Comeback on SNL

Will Forte had a little fun with MacGruber fans during his opening monolog on Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live. The former SNL cast member started by lamenting that it took him 12 years to return to host the show that helped launch his career. He noted that, through those years, he watched several former co-stars host the show, including Kristen Wiig, who showed up for a guest appearance. Toward the end of the bit, he noted that perhaps the timing was right now that the MacGruber series is streaming on Peacock. He added, "I would like to officially announce that MacGruber has been picked up for a Season 2," before pausing to amend that statement with, "I would like to announce that. But it hasn't been picked up yet so I can't. We're waiting to hear."

