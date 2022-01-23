Increased COVID-19 concerns postpone first candlelight concert in Wilton, of current entertainment season

Måneskin announced the postponement of their upcoming European tour on Monday (Jan. 24) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hello guys, we’re very sorry but we have to tell you that we have to postpone the whole 2022 Tour in Europe and the ArenasTour in Italy because of the Covid-19 situation,” the band wrote alongside a video sharing the news on their Instagram page. “We are extremely sorry. We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO