Increased COVID-19 concerns postpone first candlelight concert in Wilton, of current entertainment season

By Staff
Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to increased concerns about COVID-19, Wilton Candlelight Concerts has postponed the first concert of the current entertainment season. The...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rosanne Cash's concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is postponed over COVID concerns

Rosanne Cash’s concert scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries has been moved to 8 p.m. May 8 because of the spreading omicron variant. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available but the venue asks if instead if ticket-holders might donate the cost of their tickets to the Sheldon.
SHELDON, MO
passyunkpost.com

Candlelight concerts at Bok Auditorium

January 25, 2022 Joseph Myers Bok Building, Fever, Listeso String Quartet. Local quartets will present interpretations of hits—modern and classic—through March. The Bok Auditorium, 800 Mifflin Street, will host a series of candlelight concerts performed by live musicians now through March. The concerts are presented by Fever, a global event promoter. The series kicks off with an anime-themed concert at 6 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022. 17 anime themes will be performed by Listeso String Quartet, part of a national partnership promoting local musicians.
PERFORMING ARTS
Current Publishing

Carmel Symphony Orchestra postpones five concerts amid COVID-19 surge

Carmel Symphony Orchestra has announced several changes to its season schedule because of the recent surge of COVID-19 omicron variant cases. The orchestra, a resident company of the Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts, is in the middle of its 2021-22 season. Five upcoming concerts are being postponed: Family Fun Concert, Jan. 23; Masterworks 3 with the Harlem String Quartet, Feb. 12; Beethoven Lives Upstairs: A Classical Kids Live! Event, Feb. 19; Pops Concert: Serpentine Fire — the Music of Earth, Wind & Fire, Feb. 26; and Side-by-Side Concert with Fishers High School featuring CSO Young Artist Competition winner Abigail Ko, March 6.
CARMEL, IN
Canyon News

Concerts For 2022 Postponed Due To Covid-19!

HOLLYWOOD—I still can’t believe I’m writing about the pandemic, it’s been two long years. The highly contagious omicron variant has led to a spike in coronavirus infections across the U.S. at the start of 2022, with the number increasing every day-and as a result, COVID-19 continues to take its toll on the live music industry. As announcements of cancellations and postponements roll in, here are some of the latest artists that have cancelled or rescheduled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Miller Auditorium forced to postpone musical because of COVID-19 concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the tour of Menopause the Musical has postponed their scheduled February 12 performance at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo. Patrons who have already purchased tickets will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date of Sunday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Billboard

Måneskin Postpones 2022 European Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Måneskin announced the postponement of their upcoming European tour on Monday (Jan. 24) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hello guys, we’re very sorry but we have to tell you that we have to postpone the whole 2022 Tour in Europe and the ArenasTour in Italy because of the Covid-19 situation,” the band wrote alongside a video sharing the news on their Instagram page. “We are extremely sorry. We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Life & Beth’: Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Violet Young has been cast as a series regular, sharing a character with star Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Review: Tim Roth drops out, in paradise, in ‘Sundown’

A man sits on the edge of an infinity pool contemplating his existence in Michel Franco’s “ Sundown.” It’s one of many such ennui-laden images, though the settings get less luxurious as we go along on this strange journey with Neil, a man who decides to drop out of his own life suddenly and with no explanation. Tim Roth in a quiet and intentionally inscrutable turn, plays Neil who is vacationing with family members, Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and teenagers Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) at a tastefully extravagant resort near Acapulco Fans of the beautiful,...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Silvana Estrada on the Intimate, Introspective Journey That Led to ‘Marchita’

The Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada grew up surrounded by instruments. As a kid, she watched as musicians floated in and out of her family’s bucolic workshop in Veracruz, where her parents spent hours crafting stunning violas, cellos, and guitars. “I saw that music isn’t just a way of making a living,” she says. “I would hear all these musicians trying their new instruments, super joyful and super grateful to my parents, and I was like ‘OK, this isn’t just a work tool. It’s a tool for joy, it’s a tool for passion.’”
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Beatles’ ‘Rooftop Performance’ to Be Released as a Streaming Audio Album

Few Beatles fans had complaints about Peter Jackson’s recent “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary, but to the extent they did, there were some grumblings that the faithful wanted a way to hear the entire rooftop concert that makes up the last portion of the docu-series without the spoken interjections of the interceding British policemen or man-on-the-street interviews.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Promised Land’ Creator Matt Lopez Talks Bringing the Richness of the Latino Experience to ABC

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the premiere of “Promised Land” on ABC or Hulu.  One could say that Matt Lopez was born to be the first to break ground at ABC as the creator of a multigenerational series about a wealthy, interwoven Latino family vying for power and prestige in Sonoma Valley. Armed with the lived experience of the Latino diaspora as the grandson of a Cuban immigrant — along with a keen knack for business affairs, and a background in corporate legalese from his days as an attorney for DreamWorks before he segued into writing via...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Review: Ryan Culwell leans into his Texas Panhandle roots

Ryan Culwell, “Run Like a Bull" (Missing Piece Records)Ryan Culwell is as Texan as an El Camino with a rusty tailgate. His Panhandle roots infuse everything he does.That's as true as ever on Culwell's new album, “Run Like a Bull," the Americana singer-songwriter's third LP. It's more like his first album, “Flatlands" than his second “The Last American," though the latter had its virtues. Here Culwell builds on a growing body of great music in all the best ways — and the feel of home rises out of these songs like dust on a long, flat highway.Sounding like you're from...
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Rock icon Meat Loaf had deep Connecticut connections

Rock icon Meat Loaf, who was known for hits like “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died at the age of 74. Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted on the rocker's death, calling him a "massive rocker with deep Connecticut roots." Born in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Post

‘A Taste of Hunger’ Review: A Savory Foodie Drama That Will Leave You Wanting More

The former Jaime Lannister is a different kind of ruthless in “A Taste of Hunger,” a foodie film whose protagonist’s ambition is summarized by the opening epigraph: “If you ask me what I want, I’ll tell you I want everything.” Everything, in this case, is the restaurant world’s crowning achievement: a Michelin star, which since 1926 has designated the best of the best around the world. Only 2,817 eateries have been so honored, and director Christoffer Boe’s drama focuses on a restaurateur’s quest to become the 2,818th. The result certainly isn’t fast food, but neither is it fine dining.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Westport announces theme for annual diversity essay contest

WESTPORT — TEAM Westport, the town’s diversity engagement committee, has announced the topic for its 2022 Teen Diversity Essay Contest. Now in its ninth year, the contest asks teens to address “Why it can be so difficult to talk about race.” Prior years’ challenges, which tackled topics from white privilege and Black Lives Matter to micro-aggressions and stereotypes have drawn widespread attention and engagement in Westport and beyond.
WESTPORT, CT

